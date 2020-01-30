Elizabeth Warren’s Dog Is Campaigning For Her While She’s Stuck In Washington

FORT DODGE, Iowa — With five days until the Democratic caucuses, Elizabeth Warren’s key campaign surrogate was here to rally volunteers who have been working for months across rural Webster County.



He lined up for selfies, accepted ear rubs, and stuck his nose into a custom-made peanut-butter cake. When a photographer knelt down for a photo, he leapt up into his face.



This is the state of the Democratic primary, in what might be the most important week of a year-long battle for the presidential nomination: Elizabeth Warren’s dog is campaigning for her in Iowa. Elizabeth Warren is not.

The Senate impeachment trial, which is keeping Warren and Bernie Sanders in Washington, has muddled the last days before the Iowa caucuses — turning what is usually a frenetic, nonstop week of campaigning by candidates into something messier and weirder.

Early last August, Warren held a town hall in Fort Dodge in a room packed with hundreds of people — a sign of her status as a candidate rising in the polls and drumming up huge energy. She promised cheering crowds to rid Washington of corruption, to “end lobbying as we know it,” to raise wages for teachers.

She also got an “extremely serious question” from a former Democratic chair: How do you successfully impeach Donald Trump?

Warren is now living out the consequences of that extremely serious question, stuck in Washington and unable to aggressively campaign in Iowa. She is still very much in contention in the state, caught in a tight four-way race with Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders is stuck in Washington, too. But he sent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has become a celebrity in her own right, to Iowa in his place. And Buttigieg and Biden have scheduled a nonstop series of town halls across the state this week.



Warren has endorsements, but not like AOC’s. She rallied with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness this past weekend before going back to DC. Megan Rapinoe, the star of the US women’s national soccer team who could pull a crowd on her own, is busy playing in Olympic qualifiers. Warren did still have a few other significant surrogates out in Iowa Wednesday, including former presidential candidate Julián Castro, who met with students at Cornell College in the morning.

But in Fort Dodge, Warren had her dog, Bailey Warren, and her husband, Bruce Mann, who spoke to a gathering of a few dozen voters and volunteers in the campaign’s offices, which appeared to have once been a doctor’s waiting room.