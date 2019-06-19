Donald Trump's Reelection Campaign Is In A 2016 Time Loop

ORLANDO, Florida — With Donald Trump in the third year of his presidency, we have officially entered the reruns.

Trump launched his reelection campaign in Orlando on Tuesday night, after a daylong festival to entertain the thousands of people who had come from around the country to be there at the official start of Trump 2020.

“I want to see history in the making, what his outlook is going to be,” said Carly Paquette, 18, executive director of the College Republicans at the University of Southern Florida, as she waited for Trump to take the stage. She said she was tired of hearing about Trump’s much touted border wall, though she supported it. “I want to see new ideas.”

She must have been disappointed.

Running a reelection campaign is never easy, but especially when your first was predicated on tearing down the system you are now part of. So, after opening remarks by daughter-in-law Lara Trump (“It gets hard sometimes to be a Trump supporter”), son Eric Trump (“His life is worse running for office than if he weren’t in office”), Donald Trump Jr (“I know you are not sick of winning yet!”) and, finally, Vice President Mike Pence (“It’s on everybody, time for round two”), Trump ran through his greatest hits. He praised the number of people who had shown up, and bashed the media, which elicited a huge reaction from the 20,000-strong crowd.

(A sort of rhythm has set in at Trump rallies — at any mention of the media, the crowd turns toward the platform hosting the dozens of reporters there to film and photograph the event, and they boo and flash thumbs down signs, many of them smiling or laughing. In the early days this was something the US had never seen before, and it sent shockwaves through the journalist community and the country. By the fifth round of boos on Tuesday night, some journalists were smirking. Others didn’t look up from their phones. It’s become old hat.)

What else got people going? Mentions of moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and tearing up the Iran deal get applause, but mentions of Cuba and Venezuela, and their attendant socialism, are what really get the crowd going. Mentions of job creation and unemployment will get cheers for sure, but nothing like when Trump said that “the country must care for its own citizens first.” When Trump mentioned Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and said that “he did nothing wrong,” a few people applauded, but have him let loose on how “the Democrat agenda of open borders is a moral betrayal” and the crowd will go wild.

“America is special for a reason,” said Brian Smith, a 38-year-old from Orlando wearing a newly purchased Space Force t-shirt. “If everyone can come here, it will lose that special.”