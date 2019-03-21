Lupita Nyong'o's Acting Terrified Her "Us" Co-Star Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph, star of the upcoming horror feature Us, has revealed that Lupita Nyong’o had a creepy way of getting into character on set.

Chatting with BuzzFeed News on AM to DM on Thursday morning, Wright Joseph said she didn’t get scared often while filming, but admitted she was terrified by Nyong’o, who plays her onscreen mother, Adelaide Wilson, and the evil version of that same character, who is named Red.

“She really kinda spooked me out a little bit,” Joseph said, who plays Zora Wilson / Umbrae in the film. “She would really get into character and wouldn’t talk. It was kind of creepy.”

Nyong’o was so dedicated to her craft that she would often stay in character when they weren’t shooting, Wright Joseph said.

Red’s voice in the film was inspired by the late Robert Kennedy, who had “a neurological disorder that causes involuntary spasms of the larynx,” the New York Times reported on Wednesday.



Nyongo’s performance has been highly praised, with some speculating that she could go on to win ab Oscar, though it’s way too early to tell.

Joseph said overall working with Nyong’o was “a lot of fun,” because she’s multifaceted as a performer and “has so many great personalities to herself.”

