Sarah Jessica Parker And Jeff Bridges Reprised Their Most Memorable Onscreen Characters And All We Got Was A Beer Commercial

So remember last week, when Jeff Bridges posted a 15-second clip of himself teasing a reprise of his beloved character, the Dude, from Joel and Ethan Cohen's The Big Lebowski?

The clip set Twitter ablaze as Bridge's fans hoped the iconic slacker was set to make a return to the big screen.

Representatives for Bridges had declined to comment on just what he was doing in that cardigan, but the Super Bowl date at the end of the clip made us fear it was going to be just another ad and not something — anything — meatier.

Well, guess what? It was an ad.

A beer company, who we won't name because we're already writing a story on their ad, on Monday released the commercial of Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Dude and Carrie Bradshaw respectively.