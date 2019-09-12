"SNL" Announced The Show's First Full-Time Asian Comedian

NBC on Thursday announced three brand new faces for its upcoming 45th season of Saturday Night Live — including comedian Bowen Yang, who is now the first full-time Asian cast member to join the long-running sketch comedy show.

Yang, who hosts the hilarious Las Culturistas podcast with his friend and fellow comedian Matt Rogers, joined SNL in 2018 as a staff writer.

In addition to Yang, Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis have joined the series as featured players.

Both Fineman and Gillies were named a New Face at the Just Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Fineman is also a regular performer at Groundlings.