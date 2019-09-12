"SNL" Announced The Show's First Full-Time Asian Comedian
Bowen Yang, a current writer for the show, will make history as the first full-time Asian cast member on the long-running series. SNL announced three new faces in all.
NBC on Thursday announced three brand new faces for its upcoming 45th season of Saturday Night Live — including comedian Bowen Yang, who is now the first full-time Asian cast member to join the long-running sketch comedy show.
Yang, who hosts the hilarious Las Culturistas podcast with his friend and fellow comedian Matt Rogers, joined SNL in 2018 as a staff writer.
In addition to Yang, Chloe Fineman and Shane Gillis have joined the series as featured players.
Both Fineman and Gillies were named a New Face at the Just Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Fineman is also a regular performer at Groundlings.
The new additions come after veteran comedian, writer, and Emmy nominee Leslie Jones announced her departure from the show in late August.
Jones, who had been part of the series since 2014, is working on a Netflix comedy special and will be exploring film opportunities, according to Variety.
Season 45 of SNL will premiere on Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson as host and pop star Billie Eilish as the musical guest.
