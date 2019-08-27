Actor, comedian, and writer Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live, where she's worked since 2014, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

The comedian's departure comes ahead of the show's season premiere on Sept. 28, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Jones, who began on the show as a writer before moving up to a featured player, is looking to explore other avenues, including film opportunities and a Netflix comedy special, according to Variety.

Representatives for Jones and NBC did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jones' involvement on the show came out of a questionable initiative to include more diversity on the longtime comedy series back in 2014.

She was hired as a writer along with LaKendra Tookes.

Sasheer Zamata was also hired around this time, making her the first black woman to join the cast since Maya Rudolph left the show in 2007.

Though there were times when Jones' sketches arguably missed the mark, her inclusion on the show was much-needed in a landscape where white male comedians usually dominated.