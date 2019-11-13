Disney Cast A Newcomer As Prince Eric In The Live-Action Version Of "The Little Mermaid"
Newcomer Jonah Hauer-King will officially play the iconic prince.
Disney has finally found the actor who will portray Prince Eric in its live-action version of 1989 classic The Little Mermaid.
Jonah Hauer-King, a relative newcomer who has starred in the films The Last Photograph and A Dog's Way Home, will play the beloved prince who enchants Ariel the mermaid, who will be portrayed by Halle Bailey.
According to Variety, Hauer-King had a screen test for the role as recently as last week.
Pop star Harry Styles was long rumored to be the person who would snag the role, but he ultimately passed.
Styles told the Face in September that there were discussions about his potential involvement, but he ultimately wanted to focus on his music for the time being.
"But everyone involved in it was amazing," the Dunkirk star told the outlet, "so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.”
Styles may be right about that, as the film is shaping up to be quite the event.
With Bailey, whose angelic voice contributes to one half of the singing duo Chloe X Halle, and Hauer-King's handsome looks, the live-action version seems to be on the right track in terms of giving die-hard fans of the original film what they want.
In addition to those two, Oscar-nominated actor Melissa McCarthy has been approached to play Ursula the sea witch, while Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) have signed on to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively.
Hamilton star Daveed Diggs may be playing Sebastian the crab and Javier Bardem could be playing Ariel's overprotective father, King Triton.
The new film will be directed by Rob Marshall and will feature the original music from the animated version, including the songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Lin Manuel-Miranda of Hamilton fame (lyrics).
Production on The Little Mermaid will begin in early 2020.
