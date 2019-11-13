Disney Cast A Newcomer As Prince Eric In The Live-Action Version Of "The Little Mermaid"

Rich Polk / Getty Images

Disney has finally found the actor who will portray Prince Eric in its live-action version of 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. Jonah Hauer-King, a relative newcomer who has starred in the films The Last Photograph and A Dog's Way Home, will play the beloved prince who enchants Ariel the mermaid, who will be portrayed by Halle Bailey.

According to Variety, Hauer-King had a screen test for the role as recently as last week.

Pop star Harry Styles was long rumored to be the person who would snag the role, but he ultimately passed. Styles told the Face in September that there were discussions about his potential involvement, but he ultimately wanted to focus on his music for the time being.

"But everyone involved in it was amazing," the Dunkirk star told the outlet, "so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.” Styles may be right about that, as the film is shaping up to be quite the event.



