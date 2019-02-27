Michael Jackson's Family Hit Back At The Sexual Abuse Documentary About Him

Four members of Michael Jackson’s family defended the deceased pop star against the allegations of sexual abuse featured in the upcoming HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, saying the singer's accusers are motivated by money.



In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, Jackie, Marlon, and Tito Jackson, the star’s brothers, along with Taj Jackson, his nephew, hit back against claims that the King of Pop sexually abused Wade Robson and James Safechuck when they were children.

“It’s always been about money,” Taj said when asked why they believe the men decided to come forward now with the allegations. “I hate to say it. When it’s my uncle, it’s almost like they see a blank check."

Robson and Safechuck say the alleged abuse with Jackson began when they were age 7 and 10, respectively. Robson first told the Today show that Jackson forced him to perform sexual acts, abuse he says lasted until he was 14 years old. Safechuck followed with a similar claim in 2014. Leaving Neverland goes into much greater detail on the men's claims.



When he was alive, Jackson denied allegations of sexual abuse against him.

King asked the Jackson family how they could be sure their brother and uncle never did anything untoward when it came to Robson and Safechuck, to which Marlon said, “The facts are public record,” referring to his brother’s trials in the past. “I mean, he testified under oath all the different things he said. Those are the facts.”