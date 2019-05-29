A Member Of The NXIVM "Cult" Says She Was Forced To Stay In A Single Room For Nearly Two Years

BROOKLYN — A member of an alleged cult burst into tears Wednesday while testifying in the federal trial of Keith Raniere as she recounted how she was forced to spend up to two years in a room with very little human interaction at the orders of the NXIVM leader.

Daniela, who has only been identified by her first name since she first took the stand last Thursday here in a Brooklyn court, said she lived in the room in Albany in upstate New York for a period of 18-24 months beginning in 2010.

“I think there would be entire days when I would just sit against the wall,” said Daniela, 33. There were times when she’d lie on the ground in the room, scratching her arm and wanting to scream, but she said she refrained from doing so because she believed it would only make matters worse.

“I would lose control of myself,” she said.

Raniere is facing charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit forced labor in relation to his self-help group, which authorities say functioned as a cult.

Daniela, a Mexican-born woman who was living in the US undocumented and who had first joined the NXIVM (pronounced "nex-ee-um") mentoring group as a 16-year-old, had testified on Tuesday that both she and her two sisters were impregnated by Raniere and then led to get abortions.

On Wednesday, she testified that Raniere eventually became mad at her for what was described as an “ethical breach" when she developed feelings and became intimate with another male in the group, Ben Meyers.

Daniela spent years trying to convince Raniere via email that she wasn’t a bad person. Other leaders within the group, including Raniere girlfriend Karen Unterreiner and high-ranking member Lauren Salzman, tried to convince her to apologize to him, but she declined.

“I just could not apologize,” Daniela said. “I just had nothing to apologize about.”



Instead, Daniela said that Salzman proposed, on Raniere's orders, locking her in a room as a form of punishment. The witness, whose identification documents had been confiscated by the group, said her parents went along with the plan because of an incident years prior when she stole $6,000 from the organization, even though it was promptly returned.

With all her possessions confiscated because she refused to apologize to Raniere, she tried urgently to call Meyers on a payphone, but he didn't pick up.

“I had no choice,” she said of being forced into the room.

