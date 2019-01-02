Netflix Pulled An Episode Of Hasan Minhaj's Show In Saudi Arabia

Netflix pulled an episode of its show Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj in Saudi Arabia after complaints from the country’s government that a segment in which the comedian mocked the Saudi crown prince over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was in breach of its cybercrime laws.

“We strongly support artistic freedom worldwide and only removed this episode in Saudi Arabia after we had received a valid legal request — and to comply with local law,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant told BuzzFeed News.

The episode, which went live around the world in October 2018, was said to be in violation of the country's Anti-Cyber Crime Law, according to Saudi Arabia's Communication and Information Technology Commission. The law bans the “production, preparation, transmission, or storage of material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, and privacy, through the information network or computers,” according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

Minhaj’s sharp criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS as he is known, was on full display for several weeks on the streaming platform before it was removed.

“So now would be a good time to reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia,” Minhaj said on the show. “And I mean that as Muslim and as an American.”