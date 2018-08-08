Lindsay Lohan Made Some Controversial Comments About #MeToo In A Recent Interview

"I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report," Lohan said.

"I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women," she said in the interview that was published on Saturday.

Lohan said that some women who come forward only do it for notoriety: "You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

Though she says she is "supportive of women" and acknowledged that "everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways," Lohan expressed dissent regarding the movement that has forced Hollywood and other industries to take sexual misconduct more seriously.

@lindsaylohan your comments on the #MeToo campaign are so unnecessary. How can you call people who want to make sure other victims can move on “weak” and say they’re seeking attention? I find that quite ironic after you’ve dished out a load of inflammatory bullshit to a newspaper

There were a few people on Twitter who disagreed with Lohan's stance. One person said her comments were "unnecessary."

Like WTF is Lindsay Lohan an activist for when she slams one of the BIGGEST MOST MEANINGFUL MOVEMENTS IN the History of Women around the world?? You can’t say that the #MeToo movement makes women weak... I’m disgusted ahshdrbrhdycuc WOMEN ARE STRONG INDIVIDUALS WITH POTENTIAL! https://t.co/9YASjebweE

Others said they were "disgusted" by the fact that the actor slammed "one of the biggest, most meaningful movements in the history of women around the world."

Lindsay Lohan's management right now... How many times do your reckon they briefed her about the whole #metoo thing?

She told the newspaper that she was adapting Tina Seskis’s The Honeymoon, which proved to be cathartic after a violent incident with her ex on a beach. "There was this moment where it was like, 'I don’t really need to be worried about a guy hurting me, I don’t need to live in fear,'" she said.

"Because when women show fear, I feel like that makes us powerless," she said.