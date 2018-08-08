BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Lindsay Lohan Made Some Controversial Comments About #MeToo In A Recent Interview

Arts & Entertainment / trending

Lindsay Lohan Made Some Controversial Comments About #MeToo In A Recent Interview

"I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 8, 2018, at 11:37 a.m. ET

Actor Lindsay Lohan recently weighed in on the #MeToo movement in a new interview with British newspaper the Times, in which she suggested the shift in culture has made women seem fragile for telling stories about sexual misconduct.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

"I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women," she said in the interview that was published on Saturday.

&quot;If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report,&quot; Lohan said.
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report," Lohan said.

Though she says she is "supportive of women" and acknowledged that "everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways," Lohan expressed dissent regarding the movement that has forced Hollywood and other industries to take sexual misconduct more seriously.

Lohan said that some women who come forward only do it for notoriety: "You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

There were a few people on Twitter who disagreed with Lohan's stance. One person said her comments were "unnecessary."

@lindsaylohan your comments on the #MeToo campaign are so unnecessary. How can you call people who want to make sure other victims can move on “weak” and say they’re seeking attention? I find that quite ironic after you’ve dished out a load of inflammatory bullshit to a newspaper
maisie @touristfuture

@lindsaylohan your comments on the #MeToo campaign are so unnecessary. How can you call people who want to make sure other victims can move on “weak” and say they’re seeking attention? I find that quite ironic after you’ve dished out a load of inflammatory bullshit to a newspaper

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others said they were "disgusted" by the fact that the actor slammed "one of the biggest, most meaningful movements in the history of women around the world."

Like WTF is Lindsay Lohan an activist for when she slams one of the BIGGEST MOST MEANINGFUL MOVEMENTS IN the History of Women around the world?? You can’t say that the #MeToo movement makes women weak... I’m disgusted ahshdrbrhdycuc WOMEN ARE STRONG INDIVIDUALS WITH POTENTIAL! https://t.co/9YASjebweE
SavEl @elia_savvas

Like WTF is Lindsay Lohan an activist for when she slams one of the BIGGEST MOST MEANINGFUL MOVEMENTS IN the History of Women around the world?? You can’t say that the #MeToo movement makes women weak... I’m disgusted ahshdrbrhdycuc WOMEN ARE STRONG INDIVIDUALS WITH POTENTIAL! https://t.co/9YASjebweE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others questioned the responsibility of Lohan's management team.

Lindsay Lohan's management right now... How many times do your reckon they briefed her about the whole #metoo thing?
Mark Towers @MarkDTowers

Lindsay Lohan's management right now... How many times do your reckon they briefed her about the whole #metoo thing?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The actor expressed similar viewpoints in an interview with the New York Times in June.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

She told the newspaper that she was adapting Tina Seskis’s The Honeymoon, which proved to be cathartic after a violent incident with her ex on a beach. "There was this moment where it was like, 'I don’t really need to be worried about a guy hurting me, I don’t need to live in fear,'" she said.

"Because when women show fear, I feel like that makes us powerless," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last October the actor also defended Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul accused of sexual assault by dozens of women.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on," Lohan said in an Instagram story. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

Lohan is gearing up to take on reality television with Lohan Beach House, the working title for a project she's creating with MTV.

The show will follow Lohan and employees of her beach resort in Mykonos, Greece.
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

The show will follow Lohan and employees of her beach resort in Mykonos, Greece.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT