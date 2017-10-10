Here Are The Women Who Harvey Weinstein Has Allegedly Sexually Harassed Or Assaulted Uma Thurman, Lupita Nyong'o, Lena Headey, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, and more have come forward. Twitter

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images Harvey Weinstein was fired from his position as co-chair of the Weinstein Company days after the New York Times published an article that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against the celebrated executive. Then, on Oct. 10, the New Yorker published a story that included multiple allegations of rape and additional alleged instances of sexual harassment — in a statement to the magazine, Weinstein's representative "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex; he also said he had never retaliated against a woman for declining his advances. The same day, the New York Times followed up its story with more allegations as well. In a statement to the Times on Oct. 5, Weinstein said, "I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it." Later that day, one of his attorneys announced that Weinstein planned to sue the newspaper for the story, which the attorney called "defamatory." Rumors about Weinstein's inappropriate behavior with women had been circulating for years; actor Kate Winslet — who did not identify as a victim of his alleged misconduct — suggested as much in a statement she gave to Variety on Monday (Oct. 9): "I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumors, maybe we have all been naïve." Since the original report, numerous women have come forward with similar allegations against the movie mogul. On Saturday, the Washington Post published an article on Weinstein's rise in the entertainment industry, and included allegations from three additional women, including actor and director Linas Esco and actor and comedian Chelsea Skidmore. The paper also reported that a third woman, identified as a crew member on Weinstein's film Playing for Keeps, told producer Alan Brewer during production in 1984 that Weinstein had forced himself on her. Brewer told The Post about the incident, and another crew member who heard the woman's account also corroborated the allegations. According to former employees, many people had heard stories about the producer. Mark Gill, the former president of Miramax Los Angeles, told the New York Times, “If a female executive was asked to go to a meeting solo, she and a colleague would generally double up” to avoid being alone with Weinstein. And in the New York Times story, Ashley Judd said, “Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly.” In 2015, Judd had told Variety — without naming Weinstein at the time — about an incident in the '90s when a studio mogul had put pressure on her to perform sexual activities.

These are the people Harvey Weinstein allegedly harassed or assaulted:

1. Uma Thurman Lam Yik Fei / Getty Images Three months after saying she was "waiting to feel less angry" before speaking publicly about Harvey Weinstein, actor Uma Thurman spoke out on Feb. 3 and accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a London hotel room. Thurman starred in Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Volume 2 (2004), the indie hits directed by Quentin Tarantino and produced by Weinstein. “The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was," said Thurman, in an interview with the New York Times. Thurman first described an incident in a Paris hotel room, where Weinstein donned a bathrobe and led her into a steam room. "I was standing there in my full black leather outfit — boots, pants, jacket. And it was so hot and I said, ‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?’ And he was getting very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out,” Thurman told the Times. Shortly after that occasion, Thurman said she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein, again at a meeting in a hotel room, this time at the Savoy Hotel in London: "He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track." Thurman said went to meet with Weinstein again at the Savoy to confront him about the attack. She said she told him, "If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation, and your family, I promise you." Thurman told The Times she doesn't remember what happened next, but a friend, make-up artist Ilona Herman, who was waiting downstairs at the hotel, said when Thurman came downstairs “she was very disheveled and so upset and had this blank look." "Her eyes were crazy and she was totally out of control. I shoveled her into the taxi and we went home to my house. She was really shaking," recalled Herman to the Times, adding that Thurman told her Weinstein had threatened to ruin her career. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a Weinstein spokesperson acknowledged he made "an awkward pass 25 years ago in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets." "However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details," the spokesperson said.

2. Paz de la Huerta Neilson Barnard / Getty Images De la Huerta said that in 2010, Weinstein offered her a ride home to her apartment, and then asked to come inside for a drink. "Things got very uncomfortable very fast," she told Vanity Fair in an article published Nov. 2. De la Huerta said he pushed her onto the bed and forced himself on her. "It wasn’t consensual . . . It happened very quickly. . . . He stuck himself inside me. . . . When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock," she said. Later that year, De la Huerta said she had been out drinking when she arrived at her building and found Weinstein in the lobby; she said she was frightened, and he convinced her to let him into her residence, where she said he raped her again. She recalled him telling her he'd cast her in a play as she was lying on her bed "feeling sick." De la Huerta told a journalist her story in 2014, but she asked the journalist not to publish anything. “I didn’t want to say something that they were gonna make it look like I’m just some slutty girl,” she said. De la Huerta has been interviewed by police. Sgt. Brendan Ryan of the NYPD said in a statement, “We are aware of the sexual assault complaints. We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on the case. The investigation is ongoing.” Weinstein's spokesperson said in response, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

3. Ashley Matthau Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Ashley Matthau and her husband Charles Matthau

Ashley Matthau told the New York Times that she met Weinstein in 2004 while she was performing Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in Puerto Rico. Matthau, a dancer who was then engaged to her now-husband Charles Matthau, said she refused Weinstein's persistent requests to come to his hotel room for a private meeting after he saw her on the sets. Matthau told the Times that none of the production members offered to help her after she told them she was afraid that Weinstein was being pushy during the crew's lunch break. Upon returning to the sets, Matthau recalled that Weinstein told her get into a car, saying, "Don't worry. Nothing is going to happen. We're just going to discuss future projects." In his hotel room, Weinstein told her that she should consider sleeping with him as he had helped launch the careers of high-profile actresses who had done the same, Matthau said. When she refused, Matthau said Weinstein pushed her onto the bed and fondled her breasts. He then stripped, straddled, and masturbated on top of her, despite her repeatedly asking him to stop and telling him she was engaged, Matthau told the Times. "It's just a little cuddling. It's not a problem," Matthau said Weinstein told her. "It's not like we're having sex." After the encounter, Matthau hired a lawyer from Gloria Allred's firm and met with Weinstein and his lawyer, Daniel M. Petrocelli, who warned her that he would tarnish her reputation by citing her attendance at Playboy Mansion parties. Matthau said she agreed to a more than $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in exchange for a legally binding promise not to speak out about the allegations. She said that she was now willing to break the clause despite the threat of legal damages. "I want to do my part to help bring this to light so it doesn’t happen with other people in Hollywood or anywhere else," she told the Times.

4. Cynthia Burr Cynthia Burr, an actress who appeared in films like Scarface and Lethal Weapon, told the New York Times that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in the hallway of a building in New York City in the late 1970s. Burr, who was then an actress in her early 20s, was told by her manager to meet Weinstein, who she described as a "real up-and-comer" in his mid-20s. She said that after Weinstein greeted her in the lobby of an old building, he tried to kiss her in the elevator. He then unzipped his fly and forced her to perform oral sex on him, she alleged. "It was just him and me alone,” Burr told the Times. "I was fearful I didn't have the wherewithal to get away." Burr said that she felt ashamed after the experience and thought that no one would believe her. "I’m really sad for everybody, but I’m really glad it’s out in the open," Burr told the Times. "I finally felt like I had a voice."

5. Hope Exiner d’Amore Hope Exiner d'Amore told the New York Times that Weinstein raped her in his hotel room in the late 70s while she was an employee at his concert promotion company. Weinstein invited her to come to New York City to meet people in the film industry, according to Exiner d'Amore. She said that he told her they would have to share a room due to a mistake in the hotel reservations. She agreed, thinking it was harmless. But at night, Weinstein — who was naked — slipped into her bed, she said. "I told him no," Exiner D'Amore told the Times. "I kept pushing him away. He just wouldn’t listen. He just forced himself on me." She alleged that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex and intercourse on her. Exiner D'Amore added that after declining Weinstein's offers to take her out and give her credit cards for shopping, she was fired within three or four weeks of the trip. "This has haunted me my entire life,” Exiner d’Amore, now 62, told the Times.

6. Lacey Dorn Lacy Dorn told the New York Times that she was first introduced to Weinstein at a New York Film Festival party for The Artist in 2011. Dorn, who was 22 at the time, then met Weinstein a few weeks later at a Halloween party at Rose Bar in Gramercy Park Hotel. He asked her for her email and told her he wanted to discuss her career over lunch, she said. That night, he sent her a a blank email with the subject line: Great meeting you," she told the Times. Dorn said that when she said goodbye to Weinstein while leaving the party, he grabbed her between the legs, touched her buttocks and her crotch through her clothing while her back was turned to him. "I was so naïve, I didn’t say anything," Dorn told the Times. "And he didn’t say anything either. I just got out of the party as fast as possible." Dorn said that she never heard from Weinstein again and that many of her friends shrugged off her encounter with him as a "rite of passage" in the entertainment industry.

7. Annabella Sciorra Ben Gabbe / Getty Images Sciorra told the New Yorker she met Weinstein in the early '90s, when she was an up-and-coming actor. He agreed to produce a romantic comedy written by a friend of hers, "The Night We Never Met," and cast her in the lead role. At one of the various Miramax events she attended, Weinstein offered to give her a ride home, she told the New Yorker. Not long after dropping her off, she heard a knock on her door. She opened it a crack, she told the New Yorker, and Weinstein pushed his way in. He began backing her toward the bedroom, she said, ignoring her orders to leave. “He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me,” she told the New Yorker. “I kicked and I yelled.” He raped her, she said, and also attempted to perform oral sex on her before leaving. Sciorra said she felt she couldn't tell her family, the police, or even a therapist what happened to her. She didn't work in the industry for three years, she said, which she believes was the result of Weinstein's influence. Years later, she continued to be harassed by Weinstein, she said. He stood outside her hotel room in 1997 in his underwear with a bottle of baby oil, she said, and he didn't leave until she called hotel staff to her room. Sciorra initially did not speak to journalist Ronan Farrow as he was pursuing a story about accusations against Weinstein. A friend, the actor Rosie Perez, encouraged her to come forward as part of her healing process. "I’m an intensely private person, and this is the most un-private thing you can do,” Sciorra told the New Yorker.

8. Daryl Hannah Brent N. Clarke / AP The Splash and Kill Bill Vol. 1 actor told the New Yorker she was sexually harassed by Weinstein — who then retaliated against her when she refused his advances. In one instance, Weinstein pounded on her hotel room door late at night, she told the New Yorker. She fled to another room. Several years later, while promoting Kill Bill, Weinstein used a key and burst into her hotel room, Hannah told the New Yorker. He demanded she attend a party downstairs — but when she went down, no one else was there, she said. As she asked him what was happening, he asked if her breasts were real and if he could feel them, she told the New Yorker. “I said ‘No, you can’t!’ And then he said, ‘At least flash me, then.’ And I said, ‘Fuck off, Harvey.’ ” Hannah said the repercussions were instant: The Miramax plane left without her, and her flights, hotel, and hair-and-makeup artists for the upcoming Cannes festival were canceled. Hannah said she told people what happened, as well as the retaliation she had faced. "I think that it doesn’t matter if you’re a well-known actress, it doesn’t matter if you’re twenty or if you’re forty, it doesn’t matter if you report or if you don’t, because we are not believed," she told the New Yorker. "We are more than not believed—we are berated and criticized and blamed.”

9. Natassia Malthe Screenshot Actress Natassia Malthe spoke out on Oct. 25, alongside her lawyer Gloria Allred, accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in a London hotel room and propositioning a threesome. Malthe said she met Weinstein while she was in London for the 2008 BAFTA awards. She says she woke up in her hotel room one night to the movie producer pounding on her door and yelling at her to let him in. She said she was mortified at the time, but opened the door so as to not make a scene at the hotel. Malthe said Weinstein walked inside, took off his pants, and sat on the bed. Malthe recounted that her mind was racing, wondering what to do. She said she panicked as he's a large man and she weighed less than 100 pounds at the time. She said he then proceeded to pull out his penis and masturbate, then push himself on her and sexually assault her. Malthe said it was not consensual and that he did not wear a condom. "I laid still and closed my eyes and I just wanted it to end," she said. "I played dead." Once back in Los Angeles, Malthe said Weinstein called her one day to check in about a role she was preparing for. She said Weinstein set up a meeting at his hotel and assured her his assistant would be present during the meeting. Malthe said when she arrived to his hotel suite, Weinstein was in a bathrobe and there was another woman in the room, who Malthe said started giving him a blowjob in front of her. She said Weinstein then proposed the three of them engage in a threesome, which Malthe declined. Malthe concluded her statement by saying she has experienced harassment in Hollywood before and that "things need to change" in the industry.

10. Dominique Huett Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images Actor Dominique Huett said she met Weinstein at the bar of a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010 to discuss potential roles in television and film. On Tuesday, her lawyers filed a $5 million lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, arguing that the company, including Weinstein's brother Bob and other members of the board, knew about the film executive's repeated acts of sexual misconduct, specifically using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him. In the 2010 incident, Huett said Weinstein invited her to his room to continue discussing her career. Once in the hotel room, Weinstein excused himself to go the bathroom, and returned wearing only a bathrobe. She said he then demanded that Huett give him a massage and “would not take no for an answer.” Huett said he subsequently insisted he be allowed to give her oral sex. Despite her saying “no,” Weinstein persisted and removed her clothes. After a few minutes, Weinstein masturbated in front of Huett until he reached orgasm, according to the complaint.

11. Mimi Haleyi Mary Ann Georgantopoulos Mimi Haleyi spoke out on Oct. 24 alongside attorney Gloria Allred, alleging Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at his New York City apartment in 2006. Haleyi said she first met Weinstein in 2004 at the London premiere of The Aviator. She said she ran into him again at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, where he allegedly invited her to his hotel room to discuss a potential production job with his company in New York. "After a few minutes of greetings and normal conversation Harvey suddenly asked me if I'd give him a massage," Haleyi said. "I said, 'No, sorry, I'm not a masseuse,' and suggested he contact hotel reception with his request." Haleyi said he repeatedly asked her for massages, so she left the meeting feeling "completely humiliated and stupid for having been excited about meeting him." Haleyi said that after this encounter Weinstein helped her secure a production assistant job on the set of a television show he was working on, adding that she never saw him until the show finished filming. Allred refused to name the show. She said she then ran into him again at the Weinstein Company offices in Tribeca, where he told her was going to Paris for fashion shows and invited her along. Haleyi said she refused his offer, saying it "seemed like an invitation of a romantic nature." "He didn't like that answer," Haleyi said. "He kept messaging and calling me and even showed up at the apartment where I was staying in the East Village twice in one day, and literally physically forced himself through the door, pleading with me to come with him to Paris." Haleyi said she made it clear to him that she would not be traveling with him. Once Weinstein returned from the trip, Haleyi said he got in touch and invited her to his home. She agreed to go, wanting to maintain a good working relationship with him. Not long after she arrived to the apartment, she said Weinstein "was all over me." She refused his sexual advances, even telling him she was on her period and that nothing was going to happen. She said Weinstein wouldn't take no for an answer and "backed" her into a room that was not well lit but looked like a child's bedroom with drawings on the walls. She said Weinstein pinned her down on the bed and physically overpowered her. "He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period," she said. "He even pulled out my tampon. I was mortified. I was in disbelief and disgusted." In response to Hayeli's press conference with her attorney, Weinstein's spokesperson reiterated that the producer "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex. Haleyi's attorney said her client did not go to the police at the time and it remained unclear if she would go to the NYPD now. Haleyi said Weinstein then rolled over onto his back and said to her, "Don't you feel we're so much closer to each other now?" "I replied, 'No,'" she said.

12. Brit Marling Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images On Oct. 23, Marling wrote in the Atlantic that, in 2014, she went to a meeting with Weinstein, when she had been deemed — as she put it — “fresh meat.” She said the meeting was initially set for a hotel bar, but a female assistant met her there and escorted her up to Weinstein’s hotel room. She said the assistant left them alone in the room and Weinstein asked her if she wanted a massage or to shower together. She said she “was able to gather myself together” and leave the room. “I’m telling this story because in the heat surrounding these brave admissions, it’s important to think about the economics of consent. Weinstein was a gatekeeper who could give actresses a career that would sustain their lives and the livelihood of their families,” she wrote in the essay. As an actor who was also a writer, she said she knew that even if Weinstein blacklisted her, she could make her own work, which gave her more power in the exchange. “[C]onsent is a function of power,” she said. “You have to have a modicum of power to give it. In many cases women do not have that power because their livelihood is in jeopardy and because they are the gender that is oppressed by a daily, invisible war waged against all that is feminine.” She added that a critique of systemic imbalances was being overlooked in the criticism of Weinstein and other allegedly predatory individual men. “It’s not these bad men. Or that dirty industry. It’s this inhumane economic system of which we are all a part.”

13. Zelda Perkins On Oct. 23, the Financial Times published an interview with Perkins in which she described her time working as Weinstein’s assistant in the '90s. The first time he sexually harassed her, she said, he appeared in a room wearing only underwear, asked her to massage him, and then asked if he could massage her. She declined. She said this type of behavior was the norm with him: He often walked around naked and asked her to be present while he was bathing, or, if she had to wake him up in the morning, he would try to pull her into bed with him. She said she left Miramax and sought advice from an attorney after her colleague told her Weinstein had sexually assaulted her at the Venice Film Festival in September of 1998. (Through a representative, Weinstein denied ever having non-consensual sex with any woman.) Perkins said she sought legal help in 1998 not to get a monetary settlement but “to stop him by exposing his behavior” and “to create safeguards to protect future employees.” Some safeguards were written into the non-disclosure agreement she signed: According to the contract, Miramax was to implement a stronger system for reporting harassment, and Weinstein was supposed to go to therapy. According to the NDA, if a complaint made within two years of the contract resulted in a settlement of at least £35,000 or six months’ salary, the incident either had to be reported to Miramax’s parent company Disney, or Weinstein had to be fired. Perkins was mentioned in the New York Times’ Oct. 5 article detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against the producer, but she had signed such a contract barring her from telling her story. She told the Financial Times, “I want to publicly break my non-disclosure agreement.” She said she was doing so to expose the exploitative nature of such agreements. “Unless somebody does this there won’t be a debate about how egregious these agreements are and the amount of duress that victims are put under. My entire world fell in because I thought the law was there to protect those who abided by it. I discovered that it had nothing to do with right and wrong and everything to do with money and power.”

14. Lupita Nyong'o Frazer Harrison / Getty Images In an op-ed for the New York Times published on Oct. 19, Lupita Nyong'o revealed she first met Weinstein in 2011 at an awards ceremony in Berlin while she was studying at the Yale School of Drama. As an aspiring actress, she decided to exchange information with him "in the hopes that I would be of consideration for one of his projects," she said. Though there was no inappropriate behavior in their first meeting, Nyong'o said Weinstein soon invited her to attend a screening of a film at his home in Westport, Connecticut, not far from Yale's New Haven campus. Nyong'o recalled Weinstein sent a car for her and had the driver take her to a restaurant in Westport where he met her for lunch. She said he insisted she have a vodka and diet soda, instead of the juice she requested. “Get her what I tell you to get her. I’m the one paying the bill,” she said he told the waiter. She told him she wouldn't drink the beverage and eventually she said he gave up and called her "stubborn." At his home, Nyong'o said he introduced her to his staff and young children before they went to the screening room. About 15 minutes in, Nyong'o wrote, "Harvey came for me, saying he wanted to show me something." She said she wanted to finish the movie, but he insisted, she recalled, and led her to his bedroom. According to Nyong'o, Weinstein announced that he "wanted to give me a massage." She recalled: "I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times. ... He agreed to this and lay on the bed. I began to massage his back to buy myself time." Then, Nyong'o said, Weinstein announced he wanted to take off his pants. When she asked him not to, she said he got up and did so anyway. She walked toward the door and left with his driver back to New Haven. At the time, Nyong'o rationalized the incident because "I was in an educational program where I was giving massages to my classmates and colleagues every day," she said. She decided not to put herself in a situation to be alone with Weinstein again, but invited him to a production she was in at Yale. He was unable to attend, and, Nyong'o wrote, he said he would make it up to her. He eventually invited her to see a Broadway staged reading of Finding Neverland and told her she could bring friends. After the performance, the actor said Weinstein invited her and her friends to a restaurant for a big dinner. She said he sat her next to him and her male friends at a different table, but nothing else happened. "I left feeling that perhaps he had learned my boundaries and was going to respect them," she wrote. A couple of months later, Nyong'o said she received an email from Weinstein to go to another screening and for drinks in TriBeCa. Shortly after he arrived, he said, “Let’s cut to the chase. I have a private room upstairs where we can have the rest of our meal.” She said she told him she "preferred to eat in the restaurant"; in turn, "he told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them." She said she declined and he told her, "We are done here. You can leave." When she saw Weinstein again at the premiere party for 12 Years a Slave at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2013, she said he admitted that "he had treated me so badly in the past. He was ashamed of his actions and he promised to respect me moving forward." After she won an Oscar for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, she received an offer for a Weinstein Company movie, which she turned down. She said Weinstein tried to persuade her at Cannes 2014 to join the project, but she resisted. "My survival plan was to avoid Harvey and men like him at all costs, and I did not know that I had allies in this," she wrote, noting she hasn't dealt with any similar situations in the business since. "I speak up to make certain that this is not the kind of misconduct that deserves a second chance. I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence," she wrote. Weinstein later denied Nyong'o's accusations. "Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry. Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show Eclipsed," a spokesperson for Weinstein told Entertainment Weekly. A spokesperson for Nyong'o told Entertainment Weekly she had "no further comment."

15. Heather Kerr Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images At a press conference with celebrity attorney Gloria Allred on Oct. 20, former actor Heather Kerr recalled being summoned to a private meeting with Weinstein in 1989. "He asked me if I was good," said Kerr, who appeared on The Facts of Life and Mama’s Family. "I started to tell him about my training and acting experience and he said, ‘No. I need to know if you’re good.’" She said he kept repeating the word and then "he unzipped his pants and pulled out his penis," according to Kerr. She said he then grabbed her hand and "forced it onto his penis and held it there." Kerr said Weinstein told her: "This is how things work in Hollywood, and all actresses who'd made it did it this way." She decided to quit acting soon thereafter.

16. Katya Mtsitouridze Neilson Barnard / Getty Images The head of Russia's international film promotion body, Roskino, told The Hollywood Reporter that in 2004, she agreed to meet Weinstein in a public place in Venice. After she arrived, she said she was greeted by his assistant, who directed her up to Weinstein's private room. "The assistant said that he would be joining us, so I went up," she said. She recalled that the assistant quickly left the two of them alone in the room. "I was frozen into immobility like a statue, because a well-known producer with whom I've come to discuss modern Russian writers, was in a bathrobe," she said. She remembered that Weinstein began talking about massages; Mtsitouridze said she bolted out the door when a server delivered champagne to the room. When they later met again at an industry event, she recalled Weinstein telling her not to say anything and to "be a smart girl."

17. Sean Young Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images In an interview on the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show that aired Oct. 19, Young said that she "personally experienced" Weinstein "pulling his you-know-what out of his pants." She was working on a Miramax film at the time — 1992’s Love Crimes. She said, "My basic response was, 'You know, Harvey, I really don't think you should be pulling that thing out, it's not very pretty.'" She recalled that she never met with the producer again. She said she understood why women had not told their stories publicly for so long: “The minute you actually stand up for yourself in Hollywood, you’re the crazy one.”

18. Lena Headey Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images On Oct. 17, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey tweeted about her experiences with Weinstein. She tweeted that she was at the Venice Film Festival in 2005 promoting The Brothers Grimm, which was distributed by Miramax, and Weinstein asked her to take a walk by the water. He "made some sort of suggestive comment, gesture," she tweeted. "I just laughed it off ... I remember thinking, It's got to be a joke." (Headey also pointed out that during production on The Brothers Grimm, she was "subjected to endless bullying" by director Terry Gilliam.) She said she met with Weinstein in LA years later at his hotel, and because of her reaction in Venice, she "believed that he respected [her] boundary" and would keep things professional. After talking about films over breakfast, Headey said that Weinstein then led her to his room under the pretext of giving her a script. "My whole body went into high alert," she wrote. She said she told him "nothing is going to happen" between them. After that, she said Weinstein was "silent" and "furious," and walked her out of the hotel "by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of [her] arm." Headey said Weinstein told her, "Don't tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent." After that, she tweeted, she got in the car he paid for and cried.

19. Marisa Coughlan Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images In an article published by the Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 18, Marisa Coughlan said that in 1999, when she was 25, she met Weinstein after acting in two Miramax projects. She said that, one night, she ran into him at a restaurant and when she went to pay the bill for herself and her friends, he had already paid it. After she sent a thank-you note, he called her to set up a meeting in Los Angeles at the the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel; when she arrived, everyone else “left the suite like the place was on fire,” she said. After some talk of business and potential roles, talk turned to unprofessional matters, she said. "He told me that he has a lot of 'special friends' and they give each other massages." She said it was “transactional,” that he was suggesting sexual favors in exchange for career opportunities. “He wanted to barter sex for movie roles,” she said. At a later meeting, she said he tried to pressure her into accompanying him to his hotel room after they met in a public place; she said she declined.

20. Erika Rosenbaum Erika Rosenbaum told CBC’s The Current that she first met Weinstein when she was in her twenties, at a party shortly after she moved to Los Angeles. She agreed to meet with him in a hotel room, thinking he could help her fledgling acting career, she said. When his assistant left the room, she recalled, “He put an arm around me and started, as if he was a boyfriend all of a sudden, started trying to be intimate with me. ... I just remember that feeling of having to fight off an invader, but I had to do it in a friendly way because I was terrified to anger this man.” Rosenbaum said she massaged his shoulders as a compromise “in order to get out.” She added, “I thought that something I had done had provoked this behaviour in him and so I was deeply guilty for whatever I had done to allow this to happen.” Rosenbaum, who is now 37, said a few years later she met with him again, after meeting with Weinstein’s female casting agent. She said he made advances again in his office, and she kept her voice quiet so that his employees wouldn’t know what was happening. “I'm like covering for him even as he's doing it,” she said. At a later meeting in a hotel suite, she said he tried to make her watch him shower, and then grabbed her. “He holds me by the back of the neck and faces me to the mirror and very quietly tells me that he just wants to look at me and he starts to masturbate standing behind me,” she said. She hoped the stories becoming public would help others.

21. Giovanna Rei Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images Rei, an Italian actor, said Weinstein appeared nude at a meeting in a Rome hotel room in 1998, presented her with massage lotion, and suggested a massage.

22. Larissa Gomes Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images In a Los Angeles Times report from Oct. 17, Gomes said she met Weinstein when she was 21 and working on the Miramax film Get Over It in Toronto. The producer, she said, introduced himself and asked her what she thought about the production. “It was intoxicating, it was validating,” she said about talking to him. She recalled that Weinstein asked her for her number through his assistant, and they had a breakfast meeting at his hotel. After that meeting, which she described as "professional," she said he asked to meet her again in his hotel room, but in the evening. She said at that second hotel meeting, he asked her to follow him into his bedroom, and then he asked her to lie on the bed with him and take off her shirt. She said that when she left the bedroom, he followed her and massaged her shoulders and neck as she protested. “He would not stop. He just kept pushing his hands close to my chest forcefully until I finally was able to get up and away from him,” she said. She recalled that he told her Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd had been in the same position once, and “Look at them now.” She said she started to leave, and he grabbed her and tried to kiss her. She turned her head away. “I was so incredibly discouraged and disillusioned,” she said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of the industry any more if this is what it was.”

23. Vu Thu Phuong facebook.com Actor Vu Thu Phuong wrote in Vietnamese in a Facebook post on Oct. 13 about a meeting she had with Weinstein after she acted in the 2010 film Shanghai, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company. According to the publication Saigoneer, Phuong said Weinstein appeared at their meeting in a towel and asked her if she’d be willing to be in sex scenes in future films, offering to “teach” her. She said she declined, though she recalled feeling horrified and wondering whether she was in danger of sexual violence. She quickly returned home. “I shelved my ‘American dream’ as well as the contract with Weinstein’s film company,” she wrote.

24. Paula Wachowiak In an article published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, Paula Wachowiak described an encounter she had with Weinstein in 1980 while working as a production assistant on The Burning, a slasher film Weinstein has both a story by and production credit on. She said she was asked by her supervisor to deliver some checks to Weinstein in his hotel room so he could sign them; when Weinstein answered the door, she said, he was in a towel, which he quickly dropped. After talking with her about the checks, he asked her for a massage, she said; she declined. “He tried to encourage me by telling me what a fantastic opportunity it was for me to be part of this project," Wachowiak told Buffalo News. "I told him that I was happy to be part of the project but I would not touch him. He finally gave up and signed all the checks." Later in the production, she recalled Weinstein asking her if seeing him naked was "the highlight of your internship."

25. Minka Kelly Jerod Harris Kelly posted on Instagram on Oct. 13 that the day after meeting Weinstein for the first time, he asked her to go to a meeting in his hotel room; the actor declined, and met him in a hotel restaurant, where she said he quickly dismissed the assistant who was with them. She said he offered her, among other things, “a lavish life filled with trips around the world” but only “IF I would be his girlfriend.” She wrote, “All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible,” so she told him she wanted to keep their relationship professional. She recalled him telling her not to tell anyone about their conversation. She told her agent, who was not surprised. “I'm sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn’t have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place,” she said. “I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault.”

26. Mia Kirshner Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Kirshner wrote in the Globe and Mail Oct. 13 that she had an “ordeal in a hotel room where [Weinstein] attempted to treat me like chattel that could be purchased with the promise of work in exchange for being his disposable orifice.” But, the actor wrote, she did not want to “waste this precious space on Harvey Weinstein,” declining to give him “the privilege of more ink” and instead focusing on larger systemic issues in the industry, particularly focusing on what she saw as Hollywood unions failing to protect their members. “SAG and ACTRA do not have holistic policies and procedures should their members file complaints,” she said. “That needs to change now. And change does not mean publishing another well-meaning brochure or e-mail blast about anti-harassment policies.” She urged the union to enforce an end to meetings in hotel rooms, and called for major reform of the way investigations of complaints are handled — she called the current practices ineffectual. She also urged the union to track the careers of complainants and monitor whether they'd been blacklisted, and to institute better mental healthcare policies. “Speaking out is powerful, and cathartic but it won't change the status quo,” she said. “Please don't release a statement about how the union supports its own. It's not enough. Protect us. Change this ineffective system.”

27. Trish Goff Bennett Raglin / Getty Images The model told the New York Times she met Weinstein at a cocktail party in 2003 when she was 25. Not long after, her agent received a call from his office inviting her to lunch. Goff told the Times she was nervous because she had heard Weinstein's reputation, but she took the meeting because she feared losing work if she offended him. The lunch took place in a private dining room, and Goff told the Times that Weinstein began asking if she had a boyfriend and if it was an open relationship. She kept declining his advances, she said, both verbal and when he began touching her leg. "When we finally stood up to go, he really started groping me, grabbing my breasts, grabbing my face and trying to kiss me," she told the Times. "I kept saying, ‘Please stop, please stop,' but he didn’t until I managed to get back into the public space."

28. Melissa Sagemiller Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Sagemiller told the Huffington Post that in the summer of 2000 when she was 24, Weinstein had his assistant invite her to his hotel room to discuss a script. At the time, she was working on a movie he was producing — Get Over It. When the actor arrived in his hotel room, she recalled he was wearing a robe, and asked her to massage him, which she declined. She said that she told him she was going to leave, and then he told her she couldn’t leave without kissing him. Sagemiller recalled that he blocked the door and named other actors he’d had relations with, and said submitting to his advances would be good for her career. Finally, she kissed him, and she said he held her head and forced the kiss, after which he let her exit the room.

29. Angie Everhart Michael Buckner / Getty Images On Oct. 13, Everhart told the KLOS morning show Frosty, Heidi & Frank that at the Venice Film Festival, she was sleeping in her bed on a boat when she awoke to Weinstein standing over her. The actor and model said that as he was blocking the door, he started masturbating and ejaculated on the carpet, and then told her she was a “a really nice girl” and that she shouldn’t tell anyone what had happened. She said she did tell the other people on the boat but no one did anything to help hold him accountable; Everhart herself said she had never told her story publicly before: “If I had said something earlier … I probably wouldn’t have worked ever again.” She told one of the hosts, “Heidi, I was listening to you say you should just yell and scream and just try to get out of a situation, but sometimes you can’t always do that, it just doesn’t work. ... I was just compelled to say it to you because I was like, you can’t always tell people!”

30. Juls Bindi Bindi, a massage therapist, told ABC’s 20/20 that in 2010, she was booked for a session in Weinstein’s suite at the Montage Hotel. In the interview that aired Oct. 13, she said Weinstein told her she should write a book about what he called her “artform” of massage, and after the session, he began texting her about a book deal. “Who would not be flattered?” Bindi said. But at their second appointment, she said, he stopped the massage, stood up, and asked her about the size of his penis. She said he followed her into the bathroom, shut the door behind him, and began to masturbate. She recalled that she expressed her discomfort and told him to stop, and then “he grabbed me and started groping on my chest, and I pushed him away. … What do you do in a situation like that?” Weinstein’s employees followed up with her in emails — reviewed by ABC — about a book deal, which she interpreted as a form of payment for her silence. She did not pursue the book deal, and she said she was scared to pursue legal action against him.

31. Paula Williams Williams told 20/20 that she met Weinstein in 1990. She said after a dinner party, he sent her a car to take her to what the then 20-year-old model thought was a party; when she arrived at the Hollywood Hills home, she recalled, there was no party, just her and Weinstein. “He immediately starts massaging my neck as I walk in so I know right away that this … is going to be uncomfortable.” Williams said she excused herself for a cigarette, came back inside and found Weinstein with a bottle of champagne. She said he quickly exposed himself, and she fled the house on foot. She had not told her story publicly before because of “deep shame,” but when “Gwyneth [Paltrow] said something in the press about it, and she had experiences as well. And all of a sudden I just felt it lifted.”

32. Kate Beckinsale Theo Wargo / Getty Images On Thursday, Oct. 12, Beckinsale posted on her Instagram that when she was 17, she received a call to meet Harvey Weinstein at his hotel. "When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room. He opened the door in his bathrobe," she wrote. "After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning, I left, uneasy but unscathed." A few years later, Beckinsale said Weinstein "asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not." She went on to say she declined to work with Weinstein professionally many times over the course of her career, which sometimes led to him "screaming at me," "calling me a cunt," and "making threats." Beckinsale also said a male friend of hers warned another young female actor about Weinstein. "He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film," Beckinsale wrote. "The girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off."

33. Tara Subkoff Jamie Mccarthy Subkoff told Variety that Weinstein sexually harassed her in the '90s when she was up for a part in one of his movies. At a party the night she was offered the role, Subkoff said Weinstein grabbed her to sit on his lap. "I could feel that he had an erection," she told Variety. Subkoff said Weinstein asked her to come outside with him "and other things I don’t want to share, but it was implied that if I did not comply with doing what he asked me to do that I would not get the role that I had already been informally offered." She said she laughed in his face and left the party. Afterward, Subkoff said she got the reputation of being "too difficult to work with." "It became impossible for me to get work as an actress after this," she told Variety. She said years later, in 2015, Weinstein badmouthed her directorial debut #Horror. "That refusing to comply with one powerful man’s sexual advances could not only ruin my first career as an actress, but almost twenty years later also had the power to affect my first and only feature film to get distribution is so important to show how the abuse of power by the patriarchy is affecting all female artists everywhere," Subkoff said.

34. Florence Darel Boris Horvat / AFP / Getty Images French actor Darel told People that Weinstein propositioned her in the mid-’90s, when she was 26. She found the incident shocking. In the Oct. 12 article, she said, “What happened to me may not be illegal but it was inappropriate. Very inappropriate.” Weinstein’s company had just bought a film she starred in, and Weinstein, she had told Le Parisien, invited her to what she thought was a business meeting in his hotel room. At the meeting, she said he pressured her to submit to his advances for the sake of her career. She declined and left, and mostly kept her story to herself. She told People, “What could I do ? Could I go to the police and say, ‘This disgusting man made me an indecent proposal in his hotel room at The Ritz?’ They would have laughed at me.” She added, “Why if everyone knew it, is it only coming out now?”

35. Sophie Dix Dix told the Guardian that when she was a 22-year-old actor, Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to watch some film footage. Once in the room, she said, he asked her for a massage. In the Oct. 12 article, she said Weinstein pushed her onto the bed and tugged at her clothes. She recalled that she ran to the bathroom and locked the door, and when she decided to try to escape the hotel room, she opened the door and found him masturbating. Months later, he called her and apologized, she recalled, asking her if he could do something for her; she declined, feeling retraumatized by the call. “You think you go into the film business because you think it is this free-thinking, liberal-minded industry, but actually it could not be more opposite. It is as antiquated, as sexist and rigged as they come.” The interaction with Weinstein was, she said, “the single most damaging thing that’s happened in my life.”

36. Claire Forlani Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images In a tweet posted Oct. 12, Forlani wrote that she was coming forward after reading Mira Sorvino’s account of coming forward in Time. The actor was approached by Ronan Farrow for the story he ultimately published in the New Yorker, but she decided not to participate. She said she met with Weinstein twice at the Peninsula hotel, and “[n]othing happened” because “I escaped five times.” She describes ducking and diving to avoid Weinstein’s advances; he had suggested a massage, she said. Forlani recalled that during several dinners with him when she was in her mid-twenties, he told her about the other female actors he’d slept with. She had been “scared of the repercussions” of coming forward about abuse: “I was punished when I was brave,” she said. Right now, she said she feels “moved that these brave women who came forward are creating alchemy of all bad, brutal ugliness. … I feel excited,” she wrote, “that this could be a thing of the past.”

37. Léa Seydoux Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images In an essay published by The Guardian Oct. 11, Seydoux wrote she met Weinstein at a fashion show and he invited her to drinks; she already knew, she said, that it would not be about work and he had “other intentions.” She said they met in the lobby of his hotel and his female assistant was with them. After a while, he invited her up to his room for a drink. “It was hard to say no because he’s so powerful,” she said. “All the girls are scared of him.” The assistant came upstairs with them, but soon left, and when Seydoux and Weinstein were alone in his room, he jumped on her and tried to kiss her, she said — she had to physically fight him off. She wrote that she’s seen Weinstein many times since, and she’s seen him openly pursuing other women and talking about all the famous women he’s slept with. “Everyone knew what Harvey was up to and no one did anything,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that he’s been able to act like this for decades and still keep his career.”

38. Cara Delevigne Tristan Fewings / Getty Images The actor, who appears in the upcoming Weinstein Company movie Tulip Fever, released a statement on Oct. 11 to HuffPost's Yashar Ali about two incidents between her and Weinstein. According to Delevigne, Weinstein called her and asked whether she’d had sex with the women she was “seen out with.” She said it was an “uncomfortable” call for her, and he told her that if she was gay or openly in a relationship with a woman, she would not succeed as an actor. Later, she went to a meeting with him and a director in a hotel lobby. Weinstein, she said, began to brag about actors he’d slept with and asked her to go to his room at the hotel. She said she went to his room feeling “powerless” and “hoping that I was wrong about the situation.” In his hotel room, she was relieved to see another woman, but then Weinstein told them to kiss, she said. She nervously began to sing, and then said she had to leave; Weinstein, she said, walked her to the door and tried to kiss her on the mouth. She left, and still played the character in the film they’d met about. “I felt awful that I did the movie,” she said. "I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."

39. Gwyneth Paltrow Mat Hayward / Getty Images Paltrow told the New York Times in an article published on Oct. 10 that, after hiring her for the lead in Emma, Weinstein invited the actor, then 22, to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for what she believed was a work meeting. She said he placed his hand on her leg and suggested they move to the bedroom for massages. She declined, she said, but described herself as “petrified” by the experience. She said Weinstein later called and “screamed” at her because she’d told her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, and Pitt had confronted the producer. “I was expected to keep the secret,” she said. She worked with him for years after that and felt pressured to publicly praise him; she told the Times that she was coming forward to support the women who had already done so, hoping others would feel less alone. “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over.”

40. Angelina Jolie Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Jolie did not go into specifics in an article published by the New York Times on Oct. 10, but she said, “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.” She declined his unwanted advances in a hotel room in the late 1990s, she said. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

41. Heather Graham Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Graham wrote a piece for Variety recalling an instance in the early 2000s when Weinstein called her into his office and told her he wanted to put her in one of his movies. During the conversation, Graham said he also mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife that he could sleep with other women when he was out of town. "There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there," she wrote. Graham said she had asked to bring a fellow actor friend to a follow-up meeting at Weinstein's hotel because of her "discomfort with the situation," but when her friend canceled, Graham said she called Weinstein to postpone. She alleged he tried to tell her that her friend was there, but, she wrote, "I knew he was lying, so I politely and apologetically reiterated that I could no longer come by." Graham noted she was never hired by Weinstein and she commended Judd. "While I still do feel guilty for not speaking up all those years ago, I’m glad for this moment of reckoning," she wrote.

42. Louisette Geiss Courtesy of Gloria Allred Louisette Geiss, a former actor and script writer spoke out Oct. 10, alleging that Weinstein begged her to watch him masturbate following a 2008 meeting during the Sundance Film Festival. In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, Geiss said Weinstein invited her to a meeting at the restaurant of the hotel they were both staying at during the festival. When they arrived, they were asked to leave because the restaurant was closing down for the night. Weinstein offered to reconvene in his office, which was next to his hotel room, Geiss said, adding that she hesitated at first because she had heard rumors about him. She told him she'd go to his office if he promised not to touch her. "He laughed it off," Geiss said. Once in his office, Geiss was pitching her film, she said, and Weinstein excused himself to go to the bathroom. When he returned, she alleged he was wearing nothing but a robe, open in the front. "He told me to keep talking about my film and that he was going to get into the hot tub," she said. When she finished her pitch, he asked her to watch him masturbate, Geiss alleged. "My heart was racing and I was very scared," she said, adding that she told him she was leaving. Geiss said Weinstein proceeded to get out of the tub and grab her by the forearm, pleading with her to watch him masturbate, promising to greenlight her script if she did. Geiss credited this incident as the reason she left the movie industry. "I never ever thought I would have a chance to stand up for myself against Harvey Weinstein," she said.

43. Tomi-Ann Roberts Roberts told the New York Times that in 1984, when she was 20, she met Weinstein when she was waiting tables in New York. He invited her to his hotel room for what she thought was an audition; she said he was nude in the tub when she arrived, and he pressured her to remove her clothes, too. Roberts, who is now a professor, said she declined his advances and left; she felt manipulated, she said.

44. Katherine Kendall Mat Szwajkos / Getty Images In 1993, when she was a 23-year-old actor, Weinstein took Kendall to a screening and then asked her to accompany him to his apartment, she told the New York Times. She said they had a pleasant conversation for an hour, during which time she thought, “He’s taking me seriously,” but then he excused himself and returned in a robe, asking for a massage and telling her “everybody” did it. When she declined, she said, he left the room and returned fully naked, chasing her around the room and physically blocking her from exiting.

45. Judith Godrèche Andrew Toth / Getty Images Godrèche told the New York Times that Weinstein invited her to breakfast during the 1996 Cannes Film Festival to discuss her film, which his company was distributing. A female Miramax executive joined them for breakfast, she recalled, and then Weinstein asked her to go up to his suite at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to see the view and further discuss her film. Upstairs, she said, he asked her for a massage and said it was common practice in America; after she refused, she said, “The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater.” She recalled that she later contacted the female Miramax executive, who advised her to say nothing. Godrèche felt pressure to maintain a friendly relationship with Weinstein for the sake of her career.

46. Dawn Dunning Andy Kropa / Getty Images In 2003, when Dunning was 24, she met Weinstein through her job serving at a nightclub, she told the New York Times. He offered to help her career, and at one point his assistant arranged a meal at his hotel in New York, she said. Dunning was directed up to Weinstein’s suite, where she said she found him in a bathrobe. She said he told her he would give her roles in his movies on the condition that she have a threesome with him. When she laughed, Weinstein became angry, she said. She recalled that he told her, “You’ll never make it in this business,” and, “This is how the business works.”

47. Lucia Evans According to the New Yorker, Weinstein approached aspiring actor Lucia Evans, then Stoller, at a club in New York in 2004, shortly before she began her senior year of college. She told the New Yorker that "she had heard rumors about Weinstein [but] she let him have her number." Evans said she initially declined his late-night calls asking to meet, but agreed to a daytime meeting at the Miramax office with Weinstein and a female casting executive. After allegedly telling her she'd “be great in Project Runway” if she lost weight, Weinstein “forced [her] to perform oral sex on him.” She said she objected, but "Weinstein took his penis out of his pants and pulled her head down onto it," according to the New Yorker. Afterwards, Evans said she lived with guilt for not fighting Weinstein harder. "My roommates told me to go to a therapist because they thought I was going to kill myself," she told the New Yorker.

48. Asia Argento Andreas Rentz / Getty Images Argento told the New Yorker that in 1997, one of Weinstein's producers invited her to a Miramax party on the French Riviera, but when she arrived, only Weinstein was there. According to the Italian actor, Weinstein left the room and returned wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion, asking for a massage. Argento told the New Yorker she "reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage, he pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop.” He did not, Argento said. She said Weinstein "kept contacting" her after the incident and sent expensive gifts to her for a few months thereafter. In 1999, Argento worked with Weinstein when his company, Miramax, distributed B. Monkey, a movie she appeared in. Argento "eventually yielded to Weinstein’s further advances and even grew close to him," according to the New Yorker, and had a consensual sexual relationship with him over the course of the next five years. Argento told the New Yorker that she "believed that Weinstein would ruin her career if she didn't comply." Years later, when she was a single mother, Weinstein offered to pay for a nanny and Argento said she felt "obliged" to have sex with him. A few years after the incident, Argento wrote and directed a movie called Scarlet Diva, which included a scene in which a producer corners a young woman and asks her for a massage in a hotel room. “People would ask me about him because of the scene in the movie,” Argento told the New Yorker. She said Weinstein recognized himself in the character, told her it was "very funny" and said he was "sorry for whatever happened.” According to the New Yorker, Weinstein asked Argento to meet with a private investigator and give testimony on his behalf once he'd heard that the New York Times and New Yorker stories were close to publishing.

49. Mira Sorvino Randy Shropshire / Getty Images Mira Sorvino, who starred in several of Weinstein’s films, said Weinstein "sexually harassed her and tried to pressure her into a physical relationship while they worked together," according to the New Yorker. In 1995 when she was with Weinstein promoting Mighty Aphrodite at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sorvino said she found herself in a hotel with the producer. "He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," she said. She said she warded him off and left the room. Sorvino told the New Yorker she struggled for years about whether or not to come forward, "partly because she was aware that it was mild compared to the experiences of other women" and also because Weinstein was so instrumental in her success. She also said she remains close friends with Weinstein's brother and business partner Bob Weinstein, whom she never told about Weinstein's behavior. She did tell a female employee at Miramax about the harassment; by doing that, and turning down Harvey Weinstein's advances, she said she felt that those actions hurt her career. "There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it," Sorvino told the New Yorker.

50. Emily Nestor In Dec. 2014, 25-year-old Nestor started working as a temporary front desk assistant at the Weinstein Company. As Nestor told the New Yorker, she was told on her first day that she was Weinstein's "type," and he referred to her as "the pretty girl.” Nestor said Weinstein asked how old she was, made her write down her telephone number, and told her to meet him for drinks that night. She said she made up an excuse, and suggested an early-morning coffee the next day instead, assuming he would say no. Nestor said Weinstein told her to meet him at the Peninsula in Beverly Hills, where he was staying. After being warned about Weinstein’s reputation, Nestor told the New Yorker she intentionally “dressed very frumpy.” She called their meeting the “most excruciating and uncomfortable hour of my life.” She said he offered her career help, and then boasted about his sexual experiences, including those with famous actresses. “He said, ‘You know, we could have a lot of fun,’” Nestor recalled. “I could put you in my London office, and you could work there and you could be my girlfriend.” After she declined, Nestor recalled Weinstein saying, “Oh, the girls always say ‘no.’ You know, ‘No, no.’ And then they have a beer or two and then they’re throwing themselves at me.” She said Weinstein told her “that he’d never had to do anything like Bill Cosby.” According to Nestor, she refused his advances at least a dozen times. “‘No’ did not mean ‘no’ to him,” she told the New Yorker. “I felt trapped ... I was very afraid of him. And I knew how well connected he was. And how if I pissed him off then I could never have a career in that industry.” Nestor said her male colleague who referred her reported the incident to HR and she talked to company officials about it, but didn’t pursue it further. Nestor completed her temporary placement and then, she told the New Yorker, she "decided not to go into entertainment because of this incident.”

51. Emma de Caunes Francois Lo Presti / AFP / Getty Images After the French actor met Weinstein in 2010 at a party at the Cannes Film Festival, he asked her to a lunch meeting at the Hôtel Ritz in Paris, according to the New Yorker. In the meeting, de Caunes said Weinstein said that he was going to be producing a film adaptation of a book that would be shooting in France; de Caunes, who was in her early thirties at the time, said he told her that he couldn’t remember the title, but said he had the book in his room. She said she had to leave, but after Weinstein begged her to go with him to get the book, she agreed. She took a phone call when they got up to his hotel room, and during that time, Weinstein went into the bathroom, turned on the shower, and emerged naked with an erection. According to de Caunes, he "demanded that she lie on the bed and told her that many other women had done so before her. ... I was very petrified,” de Caunes said. “I could feel that the more I was freaking out, the more he was excited.” De Caunes said she left and Weinstein called "relentlessly" over the next few hours, offering her gifts and repeating that nothing had happened. She told the New Yorker that she’s heard similar stories through the years. “I know that everybody — I mean everybody — in Hollywood knows that it’s happening,” de Caunes said. “So many people are involved and see what’s happening. But everyone’s too scared to say anything.”

52. Rosanna Arquette Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Arquette told the New Yorker that one evening in the early '90s, she was supposed to meet Weinstein for dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel to pick up the script for a new film. She said she was told to meet Weinstein in his room and he opened the door wearing a bathrobe, saying his neck was sore and that he needed a message. After Arquette said she told him that she could recommend a good masseuse, she said he then grabbed her hand and put it on his neck. She told the New Yorker he yanked her hand away, but Weinstein grabbed it again and pulled it toward his erect penis. Arquette said she told Weinstein, “I will never do that," which Weinstein, she said, told her was a huge mistake. She said he named women whose careers he claimed he advanced after they slept with him. “I’ll never be that girl,” Arquette recalled telling him. Then, she left. She believes her career suffered as a result. “He made things very difficult for me for years,” Arquette told the New Yorker.

53. Jessica Barth The actor told the New Yorker she met Weinstein at a Golden Globes party in Jan. 2011, after which he invited her to a business meeting at the Peninsula. According to Barth, he told her to come up to his room, where he, according to the New Yorker, "alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed." When she moved toward the door to leave, Barth said Weinstein lashed out and told her she needed to lose weight “to compete with Mila Kunis." She alleged he then promised her a meeting with one of his female executives, which she said "seemed to be purely a formality."

54. Zoë Brock Facebook: zoebrock Model Zoë Brock published an essay on Medium on Oct. 7 in which she said Weinstein separated her from her friends and took her back to his hotel room during the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. As she recalled, he went into the bathroom and emerged naked, asking the then-23-year-old model for a massage. When she declined, she said he offered to give her a massage. Brock said she then ran into the bathroom, and chastised Weinstein through the locked door until he put his clothes back on. When she emerged from the bathroom, she recalled he was wearing a robe and "whimpered" that she had rejected him because he was fat. She said he offered to assist her career and sent her roses the next day with a thank-you note. She wrote, "I wish I had thought there was something, anything, I could do to stop him from hurting women all these years."

55. Ambra Battilana Gutierrez View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ambrabgutierrez Guitierrez met Weinstein at a reception for a show Weinstein was producing at Radio City Music Hall in March 2015. She was 22 at the time. According to the New Yorker, he reached out to her agency to set up a "business meeting" and when she met with Weinstein at his office, she said he asked if her breasts were real. Then, she said he grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hands up her skirt. She said she told him to stop and he finally relented; he told her his assistant would give her tickets to see Finding Neverland on Broadway, which he was producing, and that he would meet her at the show that evening. Gutierrez never went to the show and instead went to the NYPD to report the assault. Gutierrez filed a complaint saying that Weinstein had groped her during a meeting in New York. (The model had previously spoken out to help expose sexual abuse committed by the entourage of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.) According to the New Yorker, Weinstein called while she was sitting with investigators from the Special Victims Division to tell her he was annoyed that she didn't meet him. Gutierrez and investigators devised a plan that she would agree to see Finding Neverland the following day and meet with Weinstein while wearing a wire to record their conversation. In the recording, which can be heard in part via the New Yorker, Gutierrez meets Weinstein at a hotel bar. When he asks her to join him in his hotel room while he showers, she says no, though does eventually agree to his demand to go upstairs. When she refuses to go into his room, she also asks him directly why he groped her. “Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in,” Weinstein says. “I’m used to that. Come on. Please. ... I won’t do it again." Eventually, Weinstein finally agrees to let her leave. Details of Guitierrez's past complicated the situation, the Manhattan District Attorney told the New Yorker, and they decided not to file charges — though one police source told the New Yorker that they had "more than enough evidence to prosecute Weinstein" for sexual abuse in the third degree, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of three months in jail. In a statement at the time, the DA's office said: “This case was taken seriously from the outset, with a thorough investigation conducted by our Sex Crimes Unit. After analyzing the available evidence, including multiple interviews with both parties, a criminal charge is not supported.” According to the New Yorker, in settling with Weinstein, Gutierrez signed a "highly restrictive" nondisclosure agreement, including "an affidavit stating that the acts Weinstein admits to in the recording never happened." The New York DA's office released the following statement after the New Yorker article was published: “If we could have prosecuted Harvey Weinstein for the conduct that occurred in 2015, we would have. Mr. Weinstein’s pattern of mistreating women, as recounted in recent reports, is disgraceful and shocks the conscience."

56. Ashley Judd Khalil Mazraawi / AFP / Getty Images Judd told the New York Times that in the 1990s, when she was in her twenties, Weinstein met with her in his room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel wearing only a bathrobe; the actor said she thought she had agreed to a business meeting, but Weinstein asked her for a massage and, after she declined, asked her to watch him shower. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” she told the paper, and explaining that she felt “trapped.” There was immense pressure to be friendly with him because of the cachet of Miramax, the film distribution and production company Weinstein ran at the time, she said.

57. Laura Madden Madden, a former employee of Weinstein's, told the New York Times that, starting in 1991, Weinstein would ask her to massage him in hotel rooms. At one point, she said, she locked herself in his hotel bathroom, crying. She described his behavior as "manipulative," and said, “You constantly question yourself — am I the one who is the problem?”

58. Rose McGowan Craig Barritt / Getty Images The New York Times reported that McGowan, who was then 23, reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. The actor and director, who declined to comment on the newspaper's story, has seemingly alluded to Weinstein in the past and very recently. In October 2016, she tweeted, "my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution," adding to a hashtag that chronicled reasons women don't report assaults.

59. Jennifer Siebel Newsom Larry Busacca / Getty Images In an essay published on the Huffington Post Oct. 6, documentary filmmaker and actor Newsom wrote about her own experience with Weinstein. She did not go into detail about what happened, but she said what had happened to her was “very similar” to other previously published accounts in the New York Times. She wrote, “I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.” She said the other women who had openly told their stories had “inspired [her] to publicly speak the truth.”

60. Lauren Sivan WATCH: "Why not go public? Why not go to the cops?" @megynkelly asks @LaurenSivan about her encounter w/ Harvey Wei… https://t.co/B8ntxQoK2C Sivan told HuffPost in an article published Oct. 6 that Weinstein had propositioned her a decade ago in New York. The TV reporter said Weinstein took her on a tour of his restaurant, took her into the kitchen, dismissed the staffers who were there, and tried to kiss her. When she informed him that she was in a relationship, he told her to "just stand there"; he had her cornered and began to masturbate in front of her, ejaculating into a potted plant, she said. On Oct. 9, when Megyn Kelly asked Sivan why she didn't go public at the time, Sivan said, "I was lucky enough to never have to deal with him again. ... And also there's that feeling, that I'm sure so many women feel, of shame, of, 'Perhaps I did something to give him the wrong impression.'"

61. Liza Campbell Campbell, writing for the Sunday Times Oct. 8, said Weinstein offered her a job as a script reader in 1995; shortly after, he invited her to what she thought was a business meeting at his room at the Savoy. Once she was in his hotel room, he went to the bathroom, turned on the tap, and asked her to take a bath with him, saying that she could "soap" him. She declined, angry, and left the room, she said.

62. Romola Garai Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images In an article published by The Guardian Oct. 9, the actor said she had a meeting with Weinstein in his hotel room at the Savoy when she was 18. Weinstein was wearing only a bathrobe; she told The Guardian, "I felt violated by it," and said Weinstein would put women in “humiliating situations” to demonstrate his own power. “At the time I understood myself to be a commodity and that my value in the industry rested almost exclusively on the way I looked and I didn’t really think of myself to be any more than that,” she said, explaining that it had never occurred to her to tell her story publicly until now. People in the industry, she thought, would be “shocked I even thought it was an issue.”

63. Louise Godbold Godbold wrote in an essay published Oct. 9 that Weinstein had taken her on an “office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room” where he begged her for a massage with “his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat.” She tried to exit the situation, she said, “while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood.” In her essay, she wondered about the women who might have submitted to Weinstein, and considered the shame and blame that “would follow you for submitting to a powerful man because he made that your best or only option at the time.”

64. Lina Esco Richard Shotwell / AP Actor and director Lina Esco told the Washington Post that she first met Weinstein at a dinner at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she believed she would be talking to him about film. Instead, she said Weinstein told her during dinner: "I think we should see a movie in the theater, like back in the day, and we should kiss." She told the paper that she brushed him off by saying she didn't date older men, but that Weinstein insisted, and then "tried to insinuate that everything would be easier for me if I went along."

65. Chelsea Skidmore View this post on Facebook facebook.com Actor and comedian Chelsea Skidmore told the Washington Post that she encountered Weinstein in 2013, when she met him for tea at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills after a producer suggested it to her. Two of Weinstein's assistants were initially at the meeting, Skidmore said, but later left. Weinstein then told her, "We're going upstairs," she said. Skidmore told the Post that in Weinstein's suite, the film mogul asked for a massage and, after she refused, began to masturbate in front of her. When he finished, he asked her to write a pilot for him. Skidmore said she had three more encounters with him, all under the pretense of work. Twice, she said, he exposed himself and another time he tried to coerce her to get physical with another woman. "He had just a very forceful way of going about things," she said. "He forces himself on you, talks you into it and doesn't leave you with an option." In a final meeting in 2016, Skidmore said she tried to keep the conversation focused on business until he walked out of the room and then returned naked asking, "Can you help me out?" He allegedly forced her to stand next to him in front of a mirror while he masturbated. She said she then ran out of the room crying.

66. Lysette Anthony Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage British actor Lysette Anthony accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her 15 years ago, and reported the incident to London's Metropolitan Police last week, her friend Charlotte Metcalf, a documentary filmmaker, wrote in The Sunday Times. In one incident, Metcalf alleges that Anthony told her Weinsten had grabbed her at his New York home while he was half-dressed. In another, she said Weinsten went to Anthony's home. When Anthony answered the door in her dressing gown, Metcalf writes, Weinstein allegedly pushed her inside and rammed her against a coat rack while reaching inside her gown. Anthony said she tried to push him off her, but was not able to. "He came over my leg like a dog and left," she told Metcalf.

67. Juliana De Paula Former Brazilian model Juliana De Paula told the Los Angeles Times that she was first introduced to Weinstein at a party in Manhattan in 2007, when she and a group of other models were invited to continue the evening at the film executive's SoHo loft. In the elevator up to his apartment, De Paula said, Weinstein began groping the women's breasts and forcing them to kiss one another, "like putting both heads together,” De Paula told the paper. When the group later migrated to a bedroom, De Paula said she fled to the kitchen, but was followed by a nude Weinstein, who backed off only after she brandished a broken wine glass. “He looked at me and he started to laugh,” she told the paper. “I was shocked. I was completely in disbelief.” De Paula's roommate at the time confirmed to the LA Times that he remembered her recounting the story after it occurred. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein dismissed the former model's allegations as a "fabrication," according to the report.

68. Lauren Holly Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images Lauren Holly, known for her roles in Dumb and Dumber and NCIS, said she was asked to a business meeting with Weinstein in a hotel room in the 1990s when she was in her 30s. Holly told Canadian talk show The Social that she went into the meeting excited to discuss her career, and at first, Weinstein treated her professionally. Then, she said, he left and returned in a bathrobe. He continued to talk business as he dropped the robe, used the toilet, and began to shower. But everything changed as he walked out of the shower naked and began to come toward her, Holly said. "I wanted to flee," Holly told The Social. "I was scared. He told me I looked stressed. He thought maybe I could use a massage, maybe I could give him a massage." Holly said shed tried to talk her way out of the situation, and Weinstein began to get angry. He told her that leaving would be bad for her career, she said. She pushed him away and ran out of the room. "From that moment, I didn't quite make as many movies, I began to go into television," she said. "I'm not sure why. I have my suspicions."

69. Samantha Panagrosso In an interview with Variety, Panagrosso said that she was groped by Weinstein in a swimming pool, and later in a cabin on a private yacht, while in Cannes for the film festival there in 2003. After first meeting Weinstein at a dinner, where Panagrosso said the film executive made lewd comments and advancements, the model said that Weinstein approached her in a hotel pool and "started to grope me under water." Panagrosso said that though she spurned Weinstein's advances in the pool, and rejected a dinner invitation, he later entered the cabin where she was staying on a private yacht. “He pushed me on the bed, tried groping me and I tried to play it off because I thought he’s not going to do anything because my friends are on the boat. But it got very frustrating to get him out. It was like bargaining," she told Variety. "When I said ‘no’ he said ‘maybe if I can’t massage you, will you massage me?’ When I said no to that he said ‘come on why are you being so difficult, all the [other] women are ok with it. I don’t see what you are making such a fuss about. Let me see your breasts at least.’” A spokesperson for Weinstein has rejected Panagrosso's account, telling the Los Angeles Times that her “recollection of events differs from that of Mr. Weinstein."

70. Amber Anderson Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images In an Instagram post on Oct. 16, Anderson, a British model and actress, offered an account of an alleged private meeting she had with Weinstein in 2013, when she was 20 years old. "Once we were alone the mood changed," Anderson wrote. "He behaved inappropriately and propositioned a 'personal' relationship to further my career whilst bragging about other actresses he had 'helped' in a similar way. He told me not to tell anyone I was alone with him, told me if I did it might affect my 'opportunities.' He tried to take my hand and put it in his lap which is when I managed to leave the room."

71. Sarah Ann Masse Marie Buck Photography / Via sarahannmasse.com In the aftermath of the New York Times and New Yorker reports about Weinstein's alleged pattern of sexual assault and misconduct, Masse came forward with her own account of an alleged encounter she had with an underwear-clad Weinstein when she was working as a nanny in New York City in 2008. In an interview with Variety, Masse said that the nanny agency she worked for informed her of an opportunity to work for the Weinstein family, caring for the film executive's three older children. After a series of pre-interviews, she said, she was told Weinstein wanted to meet her for an interview at his home in Connecticut. When she arrived, she said, Weinstein opened the door in his boxers, and proceeded to conduct the entire interview in his underwear. When the interview was finished, she said, Weinstein — still wearing only his boxers — gave her an extended embrace and told Masse that he loved her. She did not get the nanny job, she said, and was told that it was because she was an actor.

This is a developing story and may be updated.



Mary Ann Georgantopoulos and Tasneem Nashrulla contributed reporting to this post.