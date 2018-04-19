Kanye West Announced On Twitter That His New Album Is Coming Out In June

The offering would be the rapper's first full-fledged album in two years.

This would mark West's first full-fledged album since 2016's critically acclaimed The Life of Pablo .

Adding to the unexpected news, West also said that the currently untitled project will feature seven new songs.

The rapper also said that he would be releasing a joint album with Cleveland native Kid Cudi.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to West's representatives for additional information on the upcoming projects.

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group

And that project will apparently be titled Kids See Ghost .

West and Khalifa have an intertwined history in that they work in the same industry, and both dated Amber Rose at one time.

The entire blowup seems to have stemmed from a misunderstanding that Khalifa was somehow calling out West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, in a tweet.

As for Kid Cudi, he's kept a relatively low profile since he announced in 2016 that he would be checking himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges.

Cudi and West have been friends for at least a decade. West signed Cudi to his G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008, and the then-up-and-coming rapper's career began to take off.

In 2017, Page Six reported that the two were apparently working on a secret project, and it seems that the publication's hunch was true.