EgyptAir Removed The In-Flight Magazine With That Suspicious Drew Barrymore Interview

EgyptAir will cease printing additional copies of the suspicious Drew Barrymore interview that appeared in the October issue of its in-flight magazine, Horus, earlier this month.

According to the Associated Press, the carrier agreed with Al-Ahram Advertising Agency, its publisher, to discontinue further printings and remove remaining copies of the in-flight digest from the company’s fleet.

The AP said officials for the carrier spoke on condition of anonymity, as they weren’t authorized to disclose information to the press.

A few weeks ago, people began speculating about the veracity of the Barrymore interview, mainly because some of the quotes seemed bizarre.



The lede for the interview read, in part, “Despite being unstable in her relationships most in her life, despite several unsuccessful marriages … actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.”

Representatives for the actor told the Huffington Post that Barrymore “did not participate” in the article.