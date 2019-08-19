Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" Has Officially Dethroned Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" On The Billboard Hot 100

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

"Bad Guy" by rising pop star Billie Eilish rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday. It dethroned Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which managed to stay atop the chart for an impressive and unprecedented 19 weeks. Eilish's "Bad Guy" has been No. 2 for nine weeks. It looked as though the song would become one of those big hits that, despite its ubiquity, never made it to No. 1. Other songs that met this fate were Missy Elliott's "Work It" and Foreigner's "Waiting for a Girl Like You." Both held the second slot on the Hot 100 for 10 weeks without ever hitting the chart's zenith. But now, finally, "Bad Guy," is the singer's first No. 1 song on the chart. This also makes Eilish the first artist born this century to hit No. 1.

Her previous attempts at securing the coveted No. 1 spot were unsuccessful against the behemoth that is "Old Town Road," a song that has been streamed on Spotify alone more than 1 billion times.

Eilish released a "Bad Guy" remix with Justin Bieber in July that many speculated would give the song the push it needed to reign supreme, but it failed to do so. It seems, however, that a new vertical video of the song released last Thursday is what did the trick.

Noam Galai / Getty Images