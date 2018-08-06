Beyoncé's September Issue Vogue Covers Are Here And She Looks STUNNING

"I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry," Beyoncé told Vogue.

It’s here! @Beyonce stars on the cover of our September issue. Read the full story, in her own words: https://t.co/T7E2FbGDPn https://t.co/GcX0ziiJD7

"I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it," Beyoncé said.

The singer revealed that she had an emergency C-section when she was pregnant with her twins Sir and Rumi Carter. "My health and my babies’ health were in danger," she said.

Beyoncé is adamant about doing away with gate-keeping in that keeps people of color from reaching their fullest potential. "It’s important to me that I help open doors for younger artists," she told Vogue.

Last week, the Huffington Post reported that the cover, which happens to be the pop star's fourth time on the magazine, would be shot by Tyler Mitchell.

That turned out to be true, which makes Mitchell the first black person to snap the cover shot in publication's 126-year history.

"There are so many cultural and societal barriers to entry that I like to do what I can to level the playing field, to present a different point of view for people who may feel like their voices don’t matter," Beyonce said.