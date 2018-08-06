BuzzFeed News

Beyoncé's September Issue Vogue Covers Are Here And She Looks STUNNING

"I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry," Beyoncé told Vogue.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on August 6, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. ET

Posted on August 6, 2018, at 9:58 a.m. ET

The long-rumored Vogue cover where Beyoncé was reportedly given an unprecedented amount of input finally arrived on Monday morning — and she looks spectacular.

It's here! @Beyonce stars on the cover of our September issue. Read the full story, in her own words: https://t.co/T7E2FbGDPn https://t.co/GcX0ziiJD7
Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine

It’s here! @Beyonce stars on the cover of our September issue. Read the full story, in her own words: https://t.co/T7E2FbGDPn https://t.co/GcX0ziiJD7

The notoriously secretive performer opened up a bit about her life in the writeup. Here's what we learned:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The singer revealed that she had an emergency C-section when she was pregnant with her twins Sir and Rumi Carter. "My health and my babies’ health were in danger," she said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it," Beyoncé said.

"I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."

Beyoncé is adamant about doing away with gate-keeping in that keeps people of color from reaching their fullest potential. "It’s important to me that I help open doors for younger artists," she told Vogue.

Last week, the Huffington Post reported that the cover, which happens to be the pop star's fourth time on the magazine, would be shot by Tyler Mitchell.

That turned out to be true, which makes Mitchell the first black person to snap the cover shot in publication's 126-year history.

"There are so many cultural and societal barriers to entry that I like to do what I can to level the playing field, to present a different point of view for people who may feel like their voices don’t matter," Beyonce said.

Naturally, the internet celebrating the historic Vogue cover. "I'm so full today," one user said.

Beyoncé, on the cover of a white ass fashion institution, with her natural black hair, no makeup, shot by a black photographer, talking about her blackness, her black motherhood, her ancestry, paying homage to Josephine Baker and Whitney etc..... I'm so full today
Shelton Boyd @flyrebel

Beyoncé, on the cover of a white ass fashion institution, with her natural black hair, no makeup, shot by a black photographer, talking about her blackness, her black motherhood, her ancestry, paying homage to Josephine Baker and Whitney etc..... I’m so full today

As far as the singer's legacy is concerned, she says she is "in a place of gratitude right now."

"I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry," Beyoncé said.

"I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full."

"Good morning to Beyoncé and everyone smiling because of Beyoncé," another fan said.

Good morning to Beyoncé and everyone smiling because of Beyoncé.
Littany @ItzBreeZyBaby

Good morning to Beyoncé and everyone smiling because of Beyoncé.

Others were emotional about how much Bey revealed about her life.

Beyoncé's Vogue interview is sooo good...very similar to Serena's HBO documentary...and we almost lost both our Queens the same way 😢 both needed emergency C-sections ...childbirth is so crazy ...idk you guys https://t.co/7Q7nh74tRt
TrevVanzant aka Lil Yung Doll @TheTTT333

Beyoncé’s Vogue interview is sooo good...very similar to Serena’s HBO documentary...and we almost lost both our Queens the same way 😢 both needed emergency C-sections ...childbirth is so crazy ...idk you guys https://t.co/7Q7nh74tRt

And more than a few were stanning how relatable Bey was for recognizing her "fupa."

BEYONCÉ SAID FUPA IN VOGUE. FUPA. Like... 😂😂😂
Brittney🧘🏾‍♀️ BΔΚ @BeeMichelle

BEYONCÉ SAID FUPA IN VOGUE. FUPA. Like... 😂😂😂

"That's a wrap folks. Body positivity ONLY from now on," one person wrote.

"My little fupa and I feel like we are meant to be"-Beyoncé That's a wrap folks. Body positivity ONLY from now on
EVERYTHING IS LOVE OUT NOW @beyceipts

“My little fupa and I feel like we are meant to be”-Beyoncé That’s a wrap folks. Body positivity ONLY from now on

Naturally, the singer owning her fupa has become instant meme fodder.

Beyoncé: "I love being curvy &amp; I'm not ashamed of having a Fupa" Me:
J.Quill @AmericaCanceled

Beyoncé: “I love being curvy &amp; I’m not ashamed of having a Fupa” Me:

Beyoncé also had not just one September issue cover, but two.

Beyonce's two Vogue covers as shot by Tyler Mitchell. Anna Wintour provides clarity on who selected Mitchell and art directed the issue (clue: not Bey): https://t.co/34Rp8ML7hd https://t.co/KC4nrRPxkn
Snobette @TheSnobette

Beyonce's two Vogue covers as shot by Tyler Mitchell. Anna Wintour provides clarity on who selected Mitchell and art directed the issue (clue: not Bey): https://t.co/34Rp8ML7hd https://t.co/KC4nrRPxkn

Bey's cover also comes on the heels of singer Rihanna being featured on the September issue of British Vogue, which made her the first black woman to land the cover.

Rihanna &amp; Beyoncé on the September issue of British &amp; US vogue is getting me all in my feelings rn. This is what progress looks like although we still have a long way to go. Brave Queens😍 https://t.co/BhNRyRQKk6
beybay @beybay7

Rihanna &amp; Beyoncé on the September issue of British &amp; US vogue is getting me all in my feelings rn. This is what progress looks like although we still have a long way to go. Brave Queens😍 https://t.co/BhNRyRQKk6

