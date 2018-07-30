BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Beyoncé Will Reportedly Have A Huge Amount Of Control Over The September Issue Of Vogue

Arts & Entertainment

Beyoncé Will Reportedly Have A Huge Amount Of Control Over The September Issue Of Vogue

According to HuffPost, Anna Wintour is relinquishing a lot of creative power to the one and only Queen Bey for what is typically the year’s most anticipated issue of the magazine.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 30, 2018, at 5:53 p.m. ET

HuffPost on Monday reported that Beyoncé will be getting an unprecedented amount of control over the forthcoming cover of Vogue’s highly coveted September issue.

Page Six was the first to report last week that the singer may be on the cover.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Page Six was the first to report last week that the singer may be on the cover.

However, details of the purported deal securing the cover were published by HuffPost and, if the specifics are true, Queen Bey is essentially taking the reins from American Vogue editor Anna Wintour for the most visible section of the issue.

1. SCOOP: For what is likely to be her final September issue of Vogue as editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour has given @Beyonce unprecedented control over the cover, captions, and photographer. Essentially, Beyonce is the editor-in-chief https://t.co/vfZQAXKC2Z
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

1. SCOOP: For what is likely to be her final September issue of Vogue as editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour has given @Beyonce unprecedented control over the cover, captions, and photographer. Essentially, Beyonce is the editor-in-chief https://t.co/vfZQAXKC2Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

The news comes amid rumors that Wintour will leave the top fashion magazine soon, where she has been editor since 1988.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

So, in what ways could Beyoncé make her own mark? Well, according to HuffPost, which cited anonymous sources, the singer will be choosing her own photographer, 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Doing so would make Mitchell the first black photographer to snap the cover shot in the publication's 126-year history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources also told HuffPost that the contractual agreement gives Beyoncé full control over her photos for the magazine, as well as the captions.

Representatives for Vogue and Beyoncé did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.

However, HuffPost reports that despite Beyoncé being in the magazine, she will not be giving the publication an interview, which is similar to what she did when she graced the September issue in 2015.

7. More on @Beyonce and Vogue - like her 2015 Vogue cover, Beyonce will not be giving an interview for this issue either. But she is writing her own long-form captions to go along with the photos shot by @Tyler_Mitchell_ https://t.co/vfZQAXKC2Z
Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar

7. More on @Beyonce and Vogue - like her 2015 Vogue cover, Beyonce will not be giving an interview for this issue either. But she is writing her own long-form captions to go along with the photos shot by @Tyler_Mitchell_ https://t.co/vfZQAXKC2Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, as news of the reported deal spread, people quickly came to grips with what was happening.

Not only is Beyoncé on the September issue of Vogue for the second time, she has also been given full control of the cover hiring a 23 year old black photographer to photograph her. https://t.co/DlIzpIkCci
Kal 🐝 @kal_mont

Not only is Beyoncé on the September issue of Vogue for the second time, she has also been given full control of the cover hiring a 23 year old black photographer to photograph her. https://t.co/DlIzpIkCci

Reply Retweet Favorite
Beyoncé was really given full creative control and hired the first black photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue. The LEGEND jumped out https://t.co/R4XNYCU0W6
Kevin @wanttobeyonce

Beyoncé was really given full creative control and hired the first black photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue. The LEGEND jumped out https://t.co/R4XNYCU0W6

Reply Retweet Favorite
Vogue trying to explain why it took Beyonce and 126 years to go by before they hired a Black photographer to shoot the cover https://t.co/rfPDAL2wWz
Blanche NeverHo @Black_Daria1

Vogue trying to explain why it took Beyonce and 126 years to go by before they hired a Black photographer to shoot the cover https://t.co/rfPDAL2wWz

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT