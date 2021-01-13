American Policing Has Never Seen White People As A Threat. The Capitol Siege Was No Exception.

When a violent mob stormed the US Capitol last week, some swinging hockey sticks, others bludgeoning police officers, killing one, the Capitol Police’s lack of preparedness wasn’t the result of a failure — it was how policing has long been designed to work. This is the argument of University of Colorado law professor Aya Gruber, who recently published a paper introducing the concept of “bluelining.”



Gruber argues the police didn’t see the predominantly white mob as “the threat that they were. Even though they’re armed people who are saying, ‘we will do insurrection,’ it was like they couldn’t imagine that that was really going to happen.”

Gruber describes “bluelining” as the way police keep people of color in their designated spaces, usually under the threat of violence. Just as banks infamously engaged in “redlining” — a process by which they denied loans and investments in Black neighborhoods — police operate in those same neighborhoods more aggressively than they do in traditionally white spaces. In this instance, it meant that the Capitol — a public space long controlled by white people — was ceded to the white mob.

Even though rioters posted their plans to storm Washington, DC, weeks in advance and President Donald Trump’s lawyer publicly urged the crowds to engage in “trial by combat,” the agency charged with protecting the Capitol, the Capitol Police, didn’t have sufficient presence or planning. A Black Capitol police officer told BuzzFeed News that he was unable to reach his police chief during the riot.

“Our chief was nowhere to be found, I didn’t hear him on the radio. One of our other deputy chiefs was not there,” he said. “You don’t think it’s all hands on deck?”

The Capitol police chief, Steven Sund, has since resigned. In an interview with the Washington Post, Sund said he requested additional support from other law enforcement agencies but was turned down by his congressional bosses.

Gruber’s bluelining contextualizes the underwhelming response by those charged with securing the Capitol. A long history of white power in Congress, and a sense that its buildings and environs are for white people, made the Hill a traditionally white space. White rioters, according to the concept, weren’t crossing their boundaries — and thus, police leadership underestimated the danger.

Gruber noted that police, particularly its leaders, shared key characteristics with many of the rioters — from their support of Trump to their military backgrounds — which made it harder to separate those shared values with actual danger.

Analysis of US Census data by Gregory Lewis and Rahul Pathak of Georgia State University found that though 6% of the population has served in the armed forces, 19% of police officers are veterans. According to The Marshall Project, law enforcement is the third-most common career for people who served in the military, after truck driving and management.