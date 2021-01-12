Two Capitol Police Officers Have Been Suspended For Their Actions During The Attempted Coup

At least two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for fraternizing with Trump supporters who rioted and violently breached the Capitol last week, a member of Congress said Monday.

"One was the selfie officer and another was an officer who had a put a MAGA hat on and started directing some people around," Rep. Tim Ryan, who chairs the committee that oversees Capitol Police, told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

Ryan, a Democrat from Ohio, said he wasn't sure if the officer was "letting them in" or "letting them out," but he added that the department's interim police chief determined their actions were grounds for "immediate suspension."

Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman later confirmed in a statement that the department was reviewing video and other materials that showed officers appearing to violate regulations and policies.



"Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including, termination," she said. "Several USCP officers have already been suspended pending the outcome of their investigations."