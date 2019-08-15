Rashida Tlaib And Ilhan Omar Have Been Barred From Visiting Israel

Ahead of the announcement, President Trump said it would show "great weakness" if Israel permitted the congresswomen to visit.

Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

Israel has decided to deny entry to Democratic congresswomen, Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, ahead of a planned trip to Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israel's deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely announced the decision to Israel's public broadcaster. Ahead of the announcement, US President Donald Trump tweeted that allowing Tlaib and Omar to visit would "show great weakness" on Israel's behalf.

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!

The congresswomen, critical of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, were due to arrive for their trip Sunday.

Jeremy Slevin, a spokesperson for Omar, declined to comment immediately. A representative for Tlaib could not be immediately reached for comment.

In a reference to the Tlaib's and Omar's planned trip, Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador to the US, said last month that Israel would not deny any member of Congress entry out of respect for the two countries' diplomatic relationship.



Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem in May 2017.

Trump, who has a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has dubbed Tlaib and Omar "radical left congresswomen" who should apologize to both the US and Israel. A House resolution condemning the boycott movement, officially known as the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement, was passed last month. Tlaib and Omar both voted against it.

Banning Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel and Palestine is a sign of enormous disrespect to these elected leaders, to the United States Congress, and to the principles of democracy. The Israeli government should reverse this decision and allow them in. https://t.co/mvdcmnFBKU

Additional reporting by Kadia Goba.

