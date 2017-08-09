North Korea Says "Only Absolute Force Can Work" On Someone As "Bereft Of Reason" As Trump

A North Korean military commander released an angry statement in response to Trump's recent threats, saying the country may launch a strike on Guam.

North Korea said on Wednesday it will finish a plan to attack the US territory of Guam by mid-August, adding that "only absolute force" would be the right approach for dealing with President Donald Trump.

General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army, made the remarks in response to Trump's statement Tuesday that the US would unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if North Korea continues to threaten the US with its weapons program.

"The US president at a gold links again let out a load of nonsense about 'fire and fury,' failing to grasp the on-going grave situation," the statement said, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA. "This is extremely getting on the nerves of the infuriated Hwasong artillerymen of the KPA."

"Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him," it added.

The general said North Korea would complete a plan by mid-August to fire four mid-range missiles over Japan and strike the waters about 20 to 25 miles away from Guam. The plan will then be given to the commander-in-chief of the North's nuclear force "and wait for his order," he said.

South Korea's military responded with a warning Thursday that North Korea would pay a price if it acted on such threats against the US or South Korea. An act of provocation would result in "the allies' strong and resolute retaliation," South Korean Army Col. Roh Jae-cheon said in a statement, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for the Strategic Force of North Korea's army had threatened Guam on Tuesday, calling the US territory the "the outpost and beachhead for invading the DPRK." North Korea is creating a plan for "making an enveloping fire" around Guam to retaliate against US military drills, the spokesperson said, according to KCNA.

The United Nations Security Council recently slapped a new round of tough economic sanctions on North Korea in response to a recent missile test, incensing Pyongyang. The Trump administration has warned North Korea not to test its resolve this week, even as North Korea has threatened a strike on Guam.

