North Korea’s border with China and its crumbling healthcare system have experts worried about the spread of the coronavirus

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a note of sympathy to the South Korean president over the spread of the novel coronavirus there. Kim’s letter carried more than a tinge of irony. North Korea, which is technically at war with the south, has rather implausibly reported no cases at all. By contrast, South Korea's high numbers of cases are likely the result of its aggressive testing for the virus in order to get the outbreak under control. North Korea lacks the healthcare infrastructure and capacity to do the same with its own people. This has raised fears that its population of some 25 million is particularly at risk, especially those in remote areas or suffering from pre-existing health conditions.

North Korea has used the most restrictive set of measures in the world to contend with the coronavirus outbreak — a near total closure of its borders starting in January, around the time when the virus appears to have begun to spread outside China. North Korea says it is actively monitoring some 7,000 people for signs of the virus, and because movement within the country is already restricted for ordinary people, it likely has the capacity to restrict their movements further to try to prevent spread of the disease. But healthcare experts familiar with the situation inside the secretive country say North Korea may lack enough diagnostic machines and specific kits to test people for symptoms. Many parts of its healthcare system, they say, are incredibly under-resourced and close to collapse, putting its people at risk. North Korea is heavily dependent on China — which is by far its largest trading partner and most important diplomatic ally — for the health of its economy. Its border with China is porous, with migrants and merchants traveling back and forth regularly. Because commerce with China makes up more than 90% of North Korea’s total trade, encompassing everything from fuel to humanitarian aid, the North Korean economy is reliant on China for survival. This includes both legitimate trade and illicit commerce that is forbidden by international sanctions but carried out at the border without any oversight.

The virus originated in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, but China did not begin restricting people’s movements until weeks after cases were first reported — likely in December 2019. During that time, an unknown number of people would have crossed the border between China and North Korea unchecked. Cases of coronavirus are likely to have come from this border region with China. “Despite the near-total closure of its borders — using the most restrictive set of measures we have seen anywhere — it is more likely than not that cases of COVID-19 are inside North Korea,” said Kee Park, director of the US-based North Korea Health Policy Project in an email. North Korea said this week via state media that it had placed about 10,000 people in quarantine, but released about 40% because they did not show symptoms. Because there is no independent media in the country and information is tightly controlled by the government, it is impossible to verify these claims. A mishmash of factors — including lack of investment, a dearth of technological expertise, and international sanctions that have made it difficult to purchase many modern medical technologies — means that North Korea’s healthcare system is likely deeply underprepared for a viral outbreak. Its population is also particularly vulnerable because of issues with health and nutrition in the countryside. The UN special rapporteur for human rights said this week that North Korea needs to allow medical and humanitarian specialists into the country because of problems with malnourishment.

