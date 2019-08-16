Rashida Tlaib Says She Won't Go To The West Bank "Under These Oppressive Conditions"

Israel decided to allow Tlaib in to see her grandmother if she didn't promote a boycott of Israel over its treatment of Palestinians during her trip, but Tlaib says she won't travel there.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said on Friday she would not travel to see her family in the West Bank, shortly after Israel's Interior Ministry accepted an application from Tlaib to take a trip there on humanitarian grounds. "I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in — fighting against racism, oppression and injustice," Tlaib said in a tweet.

Tlaib had applied to Israel's interior minister for the visit after Israel decided to bar Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar from taking a planned official trip to Israel-annexed East Jerusalem and the West Bank, citing the congresswomen's support of a boycott movement targeting Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. In a letter requesting permission to travel that was published widely in Israeli media Thursday, Tlaib said she would not advocate for boycotting Israel during a trip to see her grandmother — a condition Israeli authorities had put on the visit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday tweeted his support for the decision to bar Tlaib and Omar, saying their visit was intended to "harm Israel" because of its itinerary, which was to have included stops in Israel-annexed East Jerusalem and several cities in the West Bank.

Tlaib, who is from Michigan, had submitted the letter to Israel's interior minister Thursday evening requesting permission to visit relatives, especially her grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in a small town in the West Bank. Tlaib also promised not to advocate for boycotting Israel during her trip.

The Interior Ministry decided on Friday to approve her entry into the country. Shortly before Thursday's ban, President Donald Trump tweeted, "It would show great weakness" if Israel allowed the trip, adding that Tlaib and Omar "hate Israel & all Jewish people."

Omar, a first-term Congress member from Minnesota, put out a statement Thursday afternoon calling the situation "an affront" but "not a surprise," given the relationship between Netanyahu and Trump.

The decision to bar the congresswomen attracted criticism in the United States, not only from allies of Tlaib and Omar, but also from pro-Israel groups including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and from Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.