People In China Are Losing Their Shit Over This Journalist's Truly Epic Eyeroll
A television reporter asked a long-winded and fawning question of a government official, and this journalist wasn't having any of it.
People in China are freaking out about what could well be the world's most epic eyeroll.
Basically here's what happened: During China's annual parliamentary session, Zhang Huijun, the woman in red, asked a government official a fawning, long-winded question. Liang Xiangyi, a reporter for Shanghai-based Yicai.com, wasn't having any of it.
Most questions asked at the session, particularly those raised by state media reporters, are scripted in advance to incorporate heavyhanded praise of government policies. The whole thing is so dull that delegates have sometimes been caught napping on camera. So Liang's spontaneous eyeroll really struck a nerve.
People acted out the scene themselves.
Then they superimposed Liang onto other long-winded speeches, including by Alibaba's Jack Ma.
There was even merch.
This being China, searches for Liang's name started being blocked on Weibo, the Twitter-like microblogging service, according to freeweibo.com.
In addition to Liang's name, the search term "question-asking bitch" controversially became popular on Weibo.
In a screenshot of a chat conversation that was leaked online and published by the site What's On Weibo, Liang told a coworker that she rolled her eyes "because the woman next to me was being an idiot."
"The question was even longer than the answer," she added.
