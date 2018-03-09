China Is All For Talks Between Trump And North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

China, which has long pushed for a return to talks, appears optimistic about the process — even though it won't be part of it.

BEIJING — China on Friday voiced support for the decision by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet this spring to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.



"We're glad that they have finally made this first step," said Geng Shuang, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry.



On the one hand, China's support makes sense. Beijing has been calling for a return to talks for years, as well as a freeze in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests and eventual denuclearization.



Last week Kong Xuanyou, China's top diplomat in charge of the Korean peninsula, went further, saying Beijing would "unconditionally support" a meeting between US and North Korean leaders, according to state media.

China is also displeased with the US military presence in Japan and South Korea, particularly the THAAD antimissile system. Many scholars in China see the North Korean nuclear issue as a convenient reason for the US to keep military bases in those countries, including more than 30,000 American troops in South Korea.

But the meeting between Trump and Kim will essentially cut China out, leaving Beijing in a position of uncertainty.