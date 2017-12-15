This Woman Is Tearing Down Her Country's Rules About Sex

"I actually didn't think it was going to be that big!" the 23-year-old student told BuzzFeed News. "Apparently people here are very, very interested in debating about whether or not a woman's virginity is her worth.

"It's one of those things that riles me up because I always hear people say 'This woman is not a virgin, she's not pure, therefore she's not a proper woman' ... I wanted to dismantle the whole idea."