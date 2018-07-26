BuzzFeed News

A Bomb Was Detonated Outside The US Embassy In Beijing

"Other than the bomber, there were no injuries," an Embassy spokesperson said.

By Megha Rajagopalan and William Yang

Megha Rajagopalan

William Yang

Last updated on July 26, 2018, at 4:28 a.m. ET

Posted on July 26, 2018, at 3:18 a.m. ET

Thomas Peter / Reuters

A bomb was detonated outside the US Embassy in Beijing on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The explosion occured just after 1 p.m. local time on a street outside the Embassy compound in the northeastern part of the city, but only the bomber was injured.

"According to the Embassy’s Regional Security Officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb," an Embassy spokesperson said.

"Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded."

Images posted on Twitter and Chinese social network Weibo showed huge plumes of white smoke filling an intersection near the embassy the area as groups of onlookers gathered.

A still from a widely circulated video posted on Weibo

A still from a widely circulated video posted on Weibo

A reporter from the Washington Post wrote on Twitter that she saw blood on the sidewalk.

Chinese law enforcement authorities could not be reached for comment.

