Ted Cruz Tried To Use A Star Wars Metaphor To Argue Against Net Neutrality — And Mark Hamill Was Not Having It

Who knew that a Tatooine farmboy would rise up from his humble beginnings to become one of the greatest defenders of net neutrality the galaxy has ever known?

But this is 2017, so we shouldn't expect anything less at this point. So please, pull up a chair while we unpack how actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker, clapped back at Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a Twitter debate about ending net neutrality.

The backstory: Last week, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal rules that protected net neutrality by barring internet service providers from slowing websites or charging premiums for specific sites. The FCC is led by longtime net neutrality critic Ajit Pai, who was appointed to the role by President Trump, so the vote was not entirely surprising.

Critics argue that the move to get rid of net neutrality favors big corporations, and have threatened to file lawsuits to try to slow or stop the process of deregulation. Artists, actors, and musicians have also argued that repealing net neutrality will hurt those in entertainment and other creative industries.

In what would otherwise have been completely unrelated news, the latest Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, was released Friday and everyone was really excited about it, including one of the film's stars, Mark Hamill. Hamill happens to be really good at Twitter and likes to chat with his fans, and has also occasionally tweeted things that make it clear he's not a fan of Trump.