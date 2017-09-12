Ted Cruz Says It Was A Staffer, And Definitely Not Him, Who Hit Like On A Porn Tweet

"It was not me, and it's not going to happen again."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday he did not like a pornographic video from his official Twitter account, instead blaming an unidentified staffer for the action and calling it "a screw up."

Cruz told CNN's Dana Bash he had no intention of publicly identifying the staffer who liked the porn tweet, saying his office was dealing with it internally.

"I'm not going to out the fella," Cruz said. "We have dealt with it internally, but I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus."

Asked if he could say outright that it was not Cruz himself that liked the tweet, the senator said: "It was not me, and it's not going to happen again."