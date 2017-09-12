BuzzFeed News

Ted Cruz Says It Was A Staffer, And Definitely Not Him, Who Hit Like On A Porn Tweet

"Please don't make me think about Ted Cruz's taste in porn."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Last updated on September 13, 2017, at 5:04 p.m. ET

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 2:10 a.m. ET

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday he did not like a pornographic video from his official Twitter account, instead blaming an unidentified staffer for the action and calling it "a screw up."

"It was not me, and it's not going to happen again."
Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

"It was not me, and it's not going to happen again."

Cruz told CNN's Dana Bash he had no intention of publicly identifying the staffer who liked the porn tweet, saying his office was dealing with it internally.

"I'm not going to out the fella," Cruz said. "We have dealt with it internally, but I'm not going to throw anybody under the bus."

Asked if he could say outright that it was not Cruz himself that liked the tweet, the senator said: "It was not me, and it's not going to happen again."

His response came after people on Twitter noticed Monday night that the most recent like on Cruz's feed was of a pornographic video.

The 2-minute porn video was posted by an account called &quot;Sexuall Posts&quot; and had a watermark for the website Reality Kings, which is a hardcore pornography production company based out of Florida. The footage shows a woman arriving at home to find a couple having sex in her living room, which inspires her to masturbate.
The 2-minute porn video was posted by an account called "Sexuall Posts" and had a watermark for the website Reality Kings, which is a hardcore pornography production company based out of Florida. The footage shows a woman arriving at home to find a couple having sex in her living room, which inspires her to masturbate.

Within a few hours, the Sexuall Posts tweet had been unliked. Early Tuesday morning, Cruz's senior communications adviser, Catherine Frazier, posted that "the offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter."

BuzzFeed News reached out to Cruz's Senate office for more information about the Twitter activity — including who was responsible for the like — but has not yet received a response.

Later on Tuesday, Ted Cruz told reporters "there are a number of people on the team that have access to the account and it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button."

He went on to say it was a "staffing issue" and that his team is "dealing with it internally."

The internet quickly took notice, and expressed shock that the conservative Republican from Texas — or someone with access to his official campaign Twitter account — had apparently been watching, and liking, porn.

Some people speculated that Cruz had forgotten which account he was using.

Others suggested the account may have been hacked.

Or that it was the work of a soon-to-be-fired intern.

Zach Braff chimed in that he'd blame a "rogue staffer."

Yikes.

"Please don't make me think about Ted Cruz's taste in porn."

Some people thought it was super gross.

Other people thought it was cool...

And said they'd be voting for him in 2020.

The porn quickly became its own meme.

Even Cruz's former college roommate chimed in.

And there were lots and lots of jokes...

Hey, at least the "Sexuall Posts" account was having a good night.

