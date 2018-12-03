This Photo Of George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Will Break Your Heart
"Mission complete."
Former US president George HW Bush died Friday at the age of 94. On Sunday, his service dog, Sully, was pictured in front of his casket, seeming to say farewell to the late president.
The photo, posted to Twitter by a Bush family spokesperson, showed Sully resting in front of Bush's flag-draped casket, with the caption "Mission complete."
Sully is a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, named after Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, the pilot who successfuly landed the damaged US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009.
Bush received Sully in June from the nonprofit group America’s VetDogs, which had trained the dog to respond to the former president's service needs.
Bush proudly announced the pup's arrival in June, welcoming Sully as the "newest member of our family."
Sully has his own Instagram account, which showed him and his "boss" and "best friend" Bush watching baseball games and going for walks together.
Here is Sully accompanying Bush to the polls to vote in the midterm elections this November.
And just for fun, here's Sully when he was just 6 weeks old.
Sully will now return to America's VetDogs before he is sent to his new job working with troops in physical and occupational therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
