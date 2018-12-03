BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Photo Of George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Will Break Your Heart

This Photo Of George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Will Break Your Heart

"Mission complete."

By Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Headshot of Michelle Broder Van Dyke

Michelle Broder Van Dyke

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 2, 2018, at 11:32 p.m. ET

Former US president George HW Bush died Friday at the age of 94. On Sunday, his service dog, Sully, was pictured in front of his casket, seeming to say farewell to the late president.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sullyhwbush

The photo, posted to Twitter by a Bush family spokesperson, showed Sully resting in front of Bush's flag-draped casket, with the caption "Mission complete."

Sully is a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, named after Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, the pilot who successfuly landed the damaged US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sullyhwbush

Bush received Sully in June from the nonprofit group America’s VetDogs, which had trained the dog to respond to the former president's service needs.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sullyhwbush

Bush proudly announced the pup's arrival in June, welcoming Sully as the "newest member of our family."

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. https://t.co/Fx4ZCZAJT8
George Bush @GeorgeHWBush

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. https://t.co/Fx4ZCZAJT8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sully has his own Instagram account, which showed him and his "boss" and "best friend" Bush watching baseball games and going for walks together.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Here is Sully accompanying Bush to the polls to vote in the midterm elections this November.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sullyhwbush

"Assisting with voting must be easier with thumbs. It was very nice of Secretary James Baker to help my best friend cast his vote," read the caption on Sully's Instagram.

And just for fun, here's Sully when he was just 6 weeks old.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sullyhwbush

"Awwwww dad! Don't show them all my baby pictures!" wrote Sully with this pic.

Sully will now return to America's VetDogs before he is sent to his new job working with troops in physical and occupational therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT