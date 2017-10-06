Wells Fargo Is Asking Customers To "Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is," And This Startup Is Pissed

"Probably the greatest potential for confusion is people wondering what part of 'Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is' applies to Wells Fargo," according to the socially conscious firm Aspiration.

The phrase, "Put your money where your heart is," is subject of a conflict between Aspiration, a startup banking and money management company that emphasizes socially conscious investing, and Wells Fargo, the $276 billion megabank that has admitted to setting up fake accounts in customers names — among other misdeeds — and whose executives have found themselves frequently in front of a Congress to explain themselves.



In a letter sent today, Aspiration's chief compliance officer Mazi Bahadori asked Wells Fargo to cease using the phrase "Put your money where your heart is," which Aspiration had trademarked in 2015 and continues to use. Wells Fargo has been using the line to promote its financial advisory and investment services, specifically social impact investing.



A Wells Fargo spokesperson declined to comment on Friday.



Aspiration distinguishes itself by letting customers choose what they pay in fees. "We don't make a cent from you other than what you choose to pay," the company says on its website, "and then we hold down, negotiate down, and subsidize any expenses or fees to third-parties."

As part of its "We put our money where our heart is" promise, Aspiration says, "We donate a dime out of every dollar our company earns to successful charities focused on bringing economic opportunity to struggling Americans."

Aspiration founder and chief executive Andrei Cherny told BuzzFeed News, "Late last week on Friday, our chief compliance officer was on Facebook just on his own and saw this ad for Wells Fargo, of all people, saying put your money where your heart is. Not only is it something that is our own intellectual property, it could not be more at odds with what Wells Fargo does."

Cherny is a former Clinton White House staffer and who later worked as a prosecutor in Arizona.



