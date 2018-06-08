A Kim Jong Un Impersonator Says He Was Detained For Hours In Singapore

"Howard X" told BuzzFeed News he now wants to visit the Trump–Kim summit venue itself — after authorities told him to stay away.

"Howard X" was eventually released and able to meet up with Donald Trump impersonator Dennis Alan in Singapore.

An Australian comedian who impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he was detained for hours upon arrival in Singapore, which plays host to a highly anticipated meeting between the real Kim and US President Donald Trump next week.



The impersonator, posting on Facebook under his stage name Howard X, said he was told to stay away from the Kim–Trump summit venue and main hotel.

But he told BuzzFeed News that, if anything, his detention had made him more likely to visit the sites.

Speaking via Skype hours after he was released he said he initially "never had any plans to go to Sentosa," referring to the island off Singapore where the meeting between Trump and Kim is due to take place on Tuesday.

"Now I want to go because they told me not to go."

Howard X, who says he's in his late thirties but declined to tell BuzzFeed News his real name, added that he was "not just a lookalike, I'm a satirist. I see it as my job. I've been given this job; I should speak up for [North Korean] people who don't have a voice. It's satire. We need satire."

Earlier this year Howard X, who also works as a music producer, was dragged away from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, when he started dancing in front of North Korea's cheerleading squad. But he said he had never faced issues with being a Kim impersonator until he arrived in Singapore today.

