Tulsi Gabbard Was The Only Member Of Congress To Vote "Present" For Donald Trump's Impeachment

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted "present" on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, one of the sharpest splits she has made with the Democratic Party while seeking its presidential nomination.

"After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," Gabbard said in a statement from her presidential campaign after the vote.

Trump was impeached Wednesday night by a 230–197–1 vote in the House on the first article and 229–198–1 on the second.

Almost all Democrats voted for impeachment, with all Republicans voting against. Gabbard was the only member of Congress to vote present on the articles, choosing explicitly to not vote for or against the charges, which accused Trump of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the star first-term representative of New York, said she was surprised by Gabbard’s present vote, and that the Hawaii representative owes it to her constituents to explain why she did not pick a side.

"Today was very consequential. And to not take a stand one way or another in a day of such grave consequence to this country is quite difficult. We’re sent here to lead,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also appeared surprised when she read someone voted "present" as she gaveled out the vote on the first article.

