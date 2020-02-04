Iowa Caucus Results Are Finally Coming In After Reporting Delays

The data initially being reported is not necessarily indicative of who is actually leading in the race, or what the margins will be.

The Iowa Democratic Party has begun to release results from Monday’s presidential caucus, after a nightmarish delay that has set the campaigns on edge. With 62% of precincts reporting, the results were to be released after what the state Democratic party said was a “coding error” in an app being used in caucuses across the state. “The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses was unacceptable,” Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “The bottom line is we hit a stumbling block.” Campaigns said they were not told when the Iowa Democratic Party planned on releasing more results.

Campaigns say they’ve received no indication from the IDP of when they will be releasing more results.

For the first time this year, the Iowa Democratic Party released three sets of results. When you attend a Democratic caucus in Iowa, you select your candidate on the first vote. A caucus chair counts up everyone in the room. This is called the first alignment. After that, if your candidate doesn't meet 15% of the vote, you can pick another candidate, go home, or form an alliance with enough people who no longer have a viable candidate to hit 15%. Then the caucus chair counts again. That's the final alignment. The final alignment is used to determine delegates to the state convention, and ultimately delegates to the national convention this summer. This is called the delegate equivalent. The data initially being reported Tuesday afternoon is not necessarily indicative of who is actually leading in the race, or what the margins will be. So please be cautious with this data:



None of this is how the caucus was supposed to go. The IDP determined late Monday night that there was a technical problem in how the caucus results were being reported, which the party said was not due to a hack but rather an issue with how an app was bringing data from individual precincts to the central party. The party has consistently said throughout the last day that they believed the underlying data to be sound.

“As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check," Price said in a Tuesday morning statement. "It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports." The party had determined by the morning that the issue was "due to a coding issue in the reporting system," Price said. "This issue was identified and fixed." The delay in results has created an unexpected vacuum, with several campaigns suggesting they may have won based on internal data, and one candidate — Pete Buttigieg — declaring victory outright on Monday night. Campaigns have been livid with the state party, expressing frustration in a series of late night calls into Tuesday morning, with some campaigns suggesting the actual results could be flawed. Before releasing the first batch of results, Price apologized for the boondoggle from the night before. Price also tried to assure that the results being released were accurate and backed up by a paper trail, addressing concerns and conspiracy theories — some pushed by President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. — that the Democratic primary had been rigged.

Price also added that the party would be conducting an independent review. “We have been working day and night to make sure that these results are accurate,” Price said. “The underlying data, the raw data, is secure. It’s always been secure.”