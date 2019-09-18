A New Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren And Joe Biden Leading After The Last Debate. And Warren Has More Support From Other Candidates’ Voters.

Warren and Sanders backers have some clear ideological similarities in the post-debate poll — 89% of Sanders backers have a favorable view of democratic socialism (Sanders identifies as a democratic socialist), as do 80% of Warren backers. Biden voters were much more split: 35% had a favorable view, 30% unfavorable, and 34% were unsure. A quarter of Sanders supporters said they considered themselves to be democratic socialists, compared to just 12% of Warren supporters.



In total, 75% of Warren backers and 71% of Sanders backers considered themselves progressive, liberal, or democratic socialist. That was true of only 42% of Biden backers, 43% of whom identified as politically moderate.

Another way of looking at ideological sorting in the poll: how voters with different health care preferences are lining up behind candidates. Seventy-five percent of those who back Sanders, who has made Medicare for All central to his campaign, support a single-payer health care system, and 16% support a public option, where Americans would be able to choose between a government plan and private insurance. Those numbers are virtually flipped for Biden supporters: 79% back a public option and 16% back single payer. Warren supporters were nearly evenly split between a public option and single-payer, 44%–50%.

The pre-debate survey had a sample size of 1,784 likely Democratic primary and caucus voters, and the post-debate survey had a reinterview rate of 72%, for a sample size of 1,291. The poll, which was conducted online, has a margin of error of 3.1%.