Two Suspects Were Arrested For Allegedly Attacking A 71-Year-Old Sikh Man During His Morning Walk

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the attack of a 71-year-old Sikh man during his early morning walk in Manteca, California.

Tyrone McAllister, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who has not been identified were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attack, which was caught on video by a nearby home's security camera, sparking outrage in the community.

Sahib Singh was on a walk shortly after 6 a.m. Monday when two masked men approached him. After a brief interaction, one of the assailants can be seen on video kicking Singh, causing him to fall to the ground and his turban to fall off.



After getting up, Singh can be seen trying to defend himself when he is kicked again, falling to the ground a second time. The 71-year-old remains on the ground as the two men walk away, but then suddenly, one of the men returns and kicks Singh three times and appears to spit on him before leaving.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is continuing into whether the attack meets the legal standard for charging as a hate crime, officials said.

