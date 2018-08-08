Two Suspects Were Arrested For Allegedly Attacking A 71-Year-Old Sikh Man During His Morning Walk
This investigation is continuing into whether the attack meets the legal standard for charging as a hate crime.
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the attack of a 71-year-old Sikh man during his early morning walk in Manteca, California.
Tyrone McAllister, 18, and a 16-year-old boy who has not been identified were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attack, which was caught on video by a nearby home's security camera, sparking outrage in the community.
Sahib Singh was on a walk shortly after 6 a.m. Monday when two masked men approached him. After a brief interaction, one of the assailants can be seen on video kicking Singh, causing him to fall to the ground and his turban to fall off.
After getting up, Singh can be seen trying to defend himself when he is kicked again, falling to the ground a second time. The 71-year-old remains on the ground as the two men walk away, but then suddenly, one of the men returns and kicks Singh three times and appears to spit on him before leaving.
The two suspects were arrested and charged with attempted robbery, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation is continuing into whether the attack meets the legal standard for charging as a hate crime, officials said.
Police said they received several tips after the video was released.
"The public’s assistance in providing information with this case was instrumental in identifying the suspects and allowed my investigators to make a quick arrest," Manteca police said in a statement.
Residents also staged a vigil to show their support of Singh and the Sikh community, which has repeatedly been targeted across the US in racist attacks after being mistaken for being Muslim.
The Manteca incident is the second such attack on a Sikh man in California's Central Valley in the last week. On July 31, Surjit Malhi was attacked by two men who threw sand in his eyes and beat him while allegedly shouting, "Go back to your country!" according to an interview he gave to CBS Sacramento. That phrase, along with a Celtic Cross, was also spray-painted on his truck.
Malhi credited his turban for saving his life, saying it softened the blows.
-
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mary Ann Georgantopoulos at maryann.georgantopoulos@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.