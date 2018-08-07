A 71-Year-Old Sikh Man Was Beaten And Spit On During His Morning Walk

The incident, which was caught on a security camera, is the second such attack on a Sikh man in California's central valley in the last week.

Good god. Two men brutally assaulted Sahib Singh, a 71-year-old Sikh in Manteca, California. They kicked him and spat on him, and he is dealing with serious injuries. Twitter: Please do your thing and help identify the assailants. https://t.co/UxwrQOhQyN

A 71-year-old Sikh man was attacked by two masked men while on his early morning walk in Manteca, California, on Monday in what authorities say could be a hate crime.

The attack on the man identified as Sahib Singh was captured on a nearby home's security camera shortly after 6 a.m.



In the video, two masked men approach Singh and after a brief interaction, Singh tries to walk around the two men by going into the street. The masked men follow him and after another brief interaction, one of the assailants suddenly kicks Singh, causing him to fall back to the ground with his turban falling off.

After getting up, Singh tries to defend himself and is kicked again, falling to the ground a second time. The 71-year-old remains on the ground as the two men walk away, but then suddenly, one of the men returns and kicks Singh three times and appears to spit on Singh before leaving.

The Manteca Police Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but the Manteca Bulletin reported that authorities were looking into the incident as a robbery attempt, but "are not ruling out the possibility of it being a hate crime."

In a statement, the Sikh Coalition, a civil rights organization based in New York City, said it was "deeply concerned" about the assault.

"We are currently investigating the case and looking to directly connect with the impacted community member to guarantee that his legal rights are protected and that all steps are taken to thoroughly investigate this crime," Sikh Coalition Legal Director Amrith Kaur said. "At this stage, we are closely monitoring the situation in order to determine what the evidence shows the motivation of this vicious attack to be. We hope to learn more soon and will share appropriate updates then."