Surveillance Video Shows A Woman Tackling A Teen At An NYC Hotel After She Accused Him Of Stealing Her Phone

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a woman tackled the teenage son of a prominent jazz musician in the lobby of a New York City hotel after she wrongfully accused him of stealing her phone.

On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene.

Earlier this week, Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who has played with artists including Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Common, was at the Arlo SoHo hotel for a Boxing Day brunch with his 14-year-old son.

In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, Harrold said that as soon as he and his son exited the elevator, a woman approached them and accused the 14-year-old of taking her phone. Both Harrold and his son are Black.



"This is my phone," Kenyon Harrold Jr. says in the video, which was recorded by his father, who told him that he doesn't need to explain himself.

"Take the case off. That's mine. Literally, get it back," the woman in a mask demands of a hotel manager.

"Are you kidding me? You think there's only one iPhone made in the world?" Harrold can be heard saying.