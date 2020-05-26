A White Woman Told Cops A Black Man Was Threatening Her Life When He Asked Her To Leash Her Dog

A white woman has lost her job in New York City after she was filmed telling police "there's an African American man threatening my life" after the man requested she leash her dog.

Christian Cooper posted a now-viral video on Facebook showing the latter end of the Monday morning confrontation. He wrote that he was in New York's Central Park in an area called the Ramble when he came across the woman and her unleashed dog.

"Ma'am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there," he said he told her.

According to his post, the woman said her dog needed the exercise and she declined to leash the animal, saying a nearby off-leash area was "dangerous."

"Look, if you're going to do what you want, I'm going to do what I want, but you're not going to like it," Cooper said he told the woman. He then went to get some dog treats he was carrying when, according to his post, the woman shouted, "Don't you touch my dog."

That's when he said he started recording.