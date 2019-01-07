An Uber Driver Surprisingly Pleaded Guilty To Killing Six People, And Prosecutors Say They Still Don't Know Why He Did It

People gather in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2016 for a vigil for Jason Dalton’s victims.

The former Uber driver accused of killing six people and injuring two others during a shooting spree in Kalamazoo, Michigan, surprisingly pleaded guilty Monday to all of the charges against him.



Jason Dalton’s plea comes as prosecutors were preparing for a trial and lawyers were scheduled to interview potential jurors. As a result of his plea, Dalton faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced Feb. 5.

Dalton was accused of driving around Kalamazoo for several hours in February 2016 shooting at his targets, seemingly at random, killing six people and injuring two.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting said there was never a plea agreement on the table, adding that Dalton pleaded guilty against his lawyer’s advice.