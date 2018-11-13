Mourners arrive to attend a funeral for members of the Rhoden family who were shot to death in rural Ohio in 2016.

A news conference is scheduled for later in the afternoon.

The suspects were identified as George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, Angela Wagner; George Wagner IV; and Edward "Jake" Wagner.

Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine announced that a married couple and their two adult sons were charged with killing the seven members of the Rhoden family and the fiancé of one of the victims.

A family of four was arrested Tuesday in connection with the "execution-style" killings of a family of eight whose bodies were found at multiple sites in rural Ohio two years ago.

#BREAKING: Following an extensive investigation by my office’s #OhioBCI and the #PikeCounty Sheriff’s Office, we have arrested four people accused of the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016. #Ohio https://t.co/dyf5qk86jX

The eight victims were found in April 2016 in four houses in the village of Piketon. All of them had been shot in the head, "execution-style," some of them in their beds, DeWine said at the time.

Killed in the attack were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his former wife, Dana Manley Rhoden, 38; their three children — Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Chris Rhoden Jr., 16 — and a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38.

Frankie Rhoden's fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20, was also killed.



Autopsies revealed that most victims were shot multiple times, including Christopher Rhoden, who was shot nine times.

Three babies, including a 4-day-old, were present during the rampage but were left unharmed.

Authorities said they discovered marijuana-growing operations at three of the four houses where the murders happened.

“This is not a plant in a window or six or seven plants in the backyard," DeWine told a local radio station in 2016. “They were doing this to sell.”

At a news conference following the killings, authorities said they believed the family had been specifically targeted.

"There's no indication there's a threat to the community," DeWine said then. "There was of course, a family that was targeted, the Rhoden family was targeted, and we've asked them to be extremely cautious."