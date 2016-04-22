Eight Family Members Found Dead In "Execution-Style" Killings In Rural Ohio

The governor called the deaths "tragic beyond comprehension." Authorities are seeking the killer or killers, warning they may be armed and extremely dangerous.

The search for whoever fatally shot eight family members in the head Friday morning in Ohio continued into the night as authorities urged residents in rural Pike County to lock their doors and be on the lookout for suspects who should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

The eight victims, all of them members of the Rhoden family, were found early on Friday in four houses in the village of Piketon, Ohio State Attorney General Mike DeWine said at a news conference. All of them had been shot in the head “execution style,” some of them in their beds.

Seven of the victims were adults, while one was a 16-year-old boy. Three babies, including a 4-day-old, were present during the rampage and survived.

In a press conference Friday evening, authorities said no arrests have been made in the grisly murders, and that they believed the family had been specifically targeted by the killer, or killers.

"There's no indication there's a threat to the community," DeWine said. "There was of course, a family that was targeted, the Rhoden family was targeted and we've asked them to be extremely cautious."