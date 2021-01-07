The Woman Who Died After Being Shot Inside The US Capitol Was An Air Force Veteran

The woman who died after she was shot in the neck inside the Capitol, as a mob of Trump-supporters stormed the halls of Congress on Wednesday, was identified by family members as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

The shooting occurred shortly after dozens of Trump supporters breached the government building, where lawmakers had been meeting to certify the presidential election until they were evacuated amid an attempted coup. After hours of riots inside the halls of Congress, President-elect Joe Biden was officially certified as the winner of the presidential election early Thursday morning.



DC Police confirmed that the woman was shot by Capitol police. Officials have not publicly identified the woman, or the circumstances of the shooting, but her family members spoke to various media outlets.

“Ashli was both loyal as well as extremely passionate about what she believed in,” her brother-in-law, Justin Jackson, told NBC San Diego. “She loved this country and felt honored to have served in our Armed Forces. Please keep her family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this time.”



Babbitt’s ex-husband, Timothy McEntee, told The Washington Post, that Babbitt served in Afghanistan and Iraq in the Air Force and was later deployed to Kuwait and Qatar with the National Guard.

According to multiple outlets, the 35-year-old woman remarried after splitting with McEntee and started a pool supply company with her new husband, Aaron Babbitt.

According to her social media accounts, Babbit was an ardent Trump supporter and follower of the mass delusion QAnon.

Posts on her social media show she donned QAnon t-shirts at Trump events in San Diego, used hashtags like WWG1WGA, and repeatedly retweeted QAnon accounts.

Most recently, she repeatedly retweeted Lin Wood, a conspiracy theorist and an attorney who pushed false theories about mass fraud during the presidential election.

In angry videos, she railed against California Democratic politicians.

“Im like really heated all of a sudden,” she says in a video posted while she is visibly driving. “I’m so sick about of these politicians in this goddamned state. I cant take it anymore. They’re all worried about Trump is doing. How about we worry about what the hell you’ve done!”

“I am so tired of this,” she says. “I am woke, man.”