Tyra Banks Said Her Career Took Some Turns Thanks To Halle Berry, J.Lo, And A Broken Promise

The supermodel turned TV host explained on BuzzFeed News’ Profile that when she tried to emulate Berry and Lopez, the results did not work out in her favor.

Tyra Banks's path from supermodel to reality TV icon was, according to her, riddled with career missteps and a broken promise from a mega-producer that she hasn't forgotten to this day.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News' Profile that aired Sunday, Banks joked that some past professional mistakes can be credited to trying to model her career after likes of Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez. The star of the recently released television movie Life-Size 2 on the network Freeform — a sequel to the Disney Channel's popular 2000 film Life-Size — said the reason she didn't immediately agree to do a second film was because of Berry's trajectory.

"It's Halle Berry's fault," Banks said before addressing actor directly. "Yeah, Halle Berry, I have a bone to pick with you, lady."

Seeing Berry go from beauty queen to a breakout role as a crack addict in Spike Lee's Jungle Fever convinced Banks that, rather than make a sequel to Life-Size, she needed her own "crack addict role, because that helped Halle Berry to transition." When she told her mother she couldn't play a doll again, she replied, "You're making the biggest mistake in your life. People want this. [Life-Size] can be a huge franchise." It only took Banks 17 more years to admit her mother was right and sign on to make a sequel. But during that time, Banks said she also spent six years trying to transition into being a singer because "J.Lo did it."