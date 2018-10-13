"Star Wars" Comics Writer Says He Was Fired By Marvel For His Vulgar Tweets
"Today I got the call. I’m fired. Because of the negativity and vulgarity that my tweets bring."
Star Wars novelist and comics writer Chuck Wendig announced Friday that he had been fired by Marvel Comics for his posts on Twitter that the company deemed vulgar.
In the wake of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, Wendig launched an expletive-laced tirade online. In a series of tweets, Wendig said Republican senators like Mitch McConnell can "eat a boot covered in shit," and added that "Winter is coming, you callous fucknecks, you prolapsed assholes. . . you vengeful petty horrors."
In another series of tweets posted on Friday afternoon and later consolidated into a blog post on his website, Wendig pointed out that his firing will likely be considered a win for the Comicsgate movement that harasses writers who seek to make comics more inclusive.
Wendig said that he was first targeted by the Comicsgate crowd after they caught wind that his Star Wars Aftermath book introduced LGBT characters to the series. According to Wendig, the book immediately received negative reviews online, and the author faced various forms of harassment that required him to notify his local police department.
Wendig still continued working on Star Wars projects and eventually began writing comics as well to financial success, even as the harassment got worse.
Fast forward to this month, Wendig tweeted that soon after announcing the Shadow of Vader series he was taken by surprise that he was being fired Friday over his social media presence.
He said specifically that his editor told him his Twitter had "too much politics, too much vulgarity, too much negativity on [his] part."
A source familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News that while it is accurate that Wendig was fired for his vulgarity online, it is inaccurate to say that he was fired for his political views.
As Wendig suspected, Comicsgaters and their alt-right allies have already taken his dismissal as another win akin to the recent firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn over unsavory tweets, while others defended Wendig by pointing out issues with others Marvel Comics still employs.
A spokesperson for Marvel Comics did not publicly comment on the firing of Wendig.
