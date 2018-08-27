The Shocking “Sharp Objects” Finale Has A Lot Of People Shook On Twitter

HBO’s Sharp Objects , adapted from the Gillian Flynn book, concluded Sunday night in a way that had even the book’s readers shook. Spoilers ahead!

The cops and Camille’s editor eventually show up to the spooky Missouri mansion to save her and arrest Adora for poisoning her daughters, as well as on suspicion of murdering two young Wind Gap girls at the beginning of the series.

The show seems to end with Camille moving back to St. Louis and adopting her half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen). But when Amma’s new friend mysteriously goes missing, Camille goes into Amma’s room and finds a tooth in the dollhouse replica of their Wind Gap mansion.

She then discovers that the dollhouse floor is made of human teeth, pointing to Amma as being the one who actually killed the girls, given that their teeth were missing when their bodies were found.

The last scene then delivers the moment that had everyone lose their shit, when the camera cuts to Amma walking in on Camille and saying, ”Don’t tell mama.”