The Shocking “Sharp Objects” Finale Has A Lot Of People Shook On Twitter

The Shocking “Sharp Objects” Finale Has A Lot Of People Shook On Twitter

And that was before the surprise mid-credits scene. (Warning: Spoilers!)

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on August 27, 2018, at 3:57 p.m. ET

Posted on August 27, 2018, at 3:02 p.m. ET

HBO’s Sharp Objects, adapted from the Gillian Flynn book, concluded Sunday night in a way that had even the book’s readers shook. Spoilers ahead!

The finale stems from the penultimate episode in which the protagonist, reporter Camille (Amy Adams), figures out that her first sister died because her mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson) has Munchausen syndrome by proxy and allows herself to be poisoned as a stall tactic until authorities arrive.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The cops and Camille’s editor eventually show up to the spooky Missouri mansion to save her and arrest Adora for poisoning her daughters, as well as on suspicion of murdering two young Wind Gap girls at the beginning of the series.

The show seems to end with Camille moving back to St. Louis and adopting her half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen). But when Amma’s new friend mysteriously goes missing, Camille goes into Amma’s room and finds a tooth in the dollhouse replica of their Wind Gap mansion.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
She then discovers that the dollhouse floor is made of human teeth, pointing to Amma as being the one who actually killed the girls, given that their teeth were missing when their bodies were found.

The last scene then delivers the moment that had everyone lose their shit, when the camera cuts to Amma walking in on Camille and saying, ”Don’t tell mama.”

If that wasn’t enough, in the middle of the credits the show has a montage of Amma performing all the murders, including the girl she just killed in St. Louis.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Needless to say, all those twists and turns made the Sharp Objects finale a hot topic on social media, whether it was everyone sharing their shock about the ending...

So let’s talk about the last 60 seconds of HBO’s #SharpObjects!
BDub1966 @BDub1966

So let’s talk about the last 60 seconds of HBO’s #SharpObjects!

#SharpObjects When amma’s new friend went missing....
Chloe❁ @chlo1296

#SharpObjects When amma’s new friend went missing....

me at the end of the #SharpObjects finale
Katie Minard @KatieMinard

me at the end of the #SharpObjects finale

Me during the credits of #SharpObjects
Leigh @TiredinBrooklyn

Me during the credits of #SharpObjects

...or reminding people how creepy dollhouses are.

Me, to my daughter’s dollhouse: #SharpObjects
XtinaLane @XtinaLane

Me, to my daughter’s dollhouse: #SharpObjects

#SharpObjects is a great reminder to run in the opposite direction whenever you meet someone that’s really into dollhouse restoration.
Mallory Layfield @mallorycanteven

#SharpObjects is a great reminder to run in the opposite direction whenever you meet someone that’s really into dollhouse restoration.

Decided to scroll through Facebook after the Sharp Objects finale. Got an add for this &amp; am now terrified. #sharpobjects https://t.co/RpiJPcvkQp
Jessica @sunshinewiggle

Decided to scroll through Facebook after the Sharp Objects finale. Got an add for this &amp; am now terrified. #sharpobjects https://t.co/RpiJPcvkQp

HEREDITARY: I will show you the scariest and most disturbing dollhouse you've ever seen! #SharpObjects: Hold my beer.
Jeremy Beck @MovieManifesto

HEREDITARY: I will show you the scariest and most disturbing dollhouse you've ever seen! #SharpObjects: Hold my beer.

People also started an Emmy campaign for Eliza Scanlen, who plays Amma.

Eliza Scanlen was amazing in #SharpObjects. Her performance was hypnotic, it was impossible to look away. She had no problem acting opposite Amy Adams &amp; Patricia Clarkson. Amma is going to haunt me for awhile. Her career is about to blow up and she deserves it. https://t.co/iCmhlMFbpd
Austin @AustinLatest

Eliza Scanlen was amazing in #SharpObjects. Her performance was hypnotic, it was impossible to look away. She had no problem acting opposite Amy Adams &amp; Patricia Clarkson. Amma is going to haunt me for awhile. Her career is about to blow up and she deserves it. https://t.co/iCmhlMFbpd

honestly the biggest twist of #SharpObjects was finding out eliza scanlen is british in the making-of bit after the episode. she did all that acting while maintaining the southern accent??? EMMY TIME.
erik nordgren @nrdgrn

honestly the biggest twist of #SharpObjects was finding out eliza scanlen is british in the making-of bit after the episode. she did all that acting while maintaining the southern accent??? EMMY TIME.

#SharpObjects Eliza Scanlen honestly... I know Amy Adams is the adult so she is guaranteed nominations but, how often do minors really get to perform like this and do so at this level? https://t.co/5gsYAuMR3W
Amari Sali @Wherever_I_Look

#SharpObjects Eliza Scanlen honestly... I know Amy Adams is the adult so she is guaranteed nominations but, how often do minors really get to perform like this and do so at this level? https://t.co/5gsYAuMR3W

Just give them all of the awards, it’s what they deserve #SharpObjects
anna @FULL0FWINE

Just give them all of the awards, it’s what they deserve #SharpObjects

As for a possible second season, showrunner Marti Noxon pushed off the idea, telling the Hollywood Reporter that “from a technical standpoint, it seems like a long shot.” The series finale would also be extremely hard to top.

CORRECTION

Eliza Scanlen’s name was misstated in an earlier version of this article.

