Kim Kardashian West And Alec Baldwin Stumble Through A Talk About Caitlyn Jenner

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashian West appeared on The Alec Baldwin Show to talk about her marriage to Kanye West, her commitment to criminal justice reform, and her reality show. However, it was the topic of Caitlyn Jenner that proved the most difficult for the pair to navigate.

As highlighted in the trailer for the episode, both Kardashian West and Baldwin referred to Jenner as “Bruce,” her pre-transition name — which transgender individuals refer to as a “dead name." Over the course of the interview, they used the wrong pronouns more than two dozen times.

An example is when Baldwin talked about when he met Jenner, “there wasn’t a drop of Caitlyn in him when I knew him,” to which Kardashian West nodded in agreement and said, “not a drop.”