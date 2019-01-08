HBO Just Announced The Cast For Its "Game Of Thrones" Prequel
The prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and will star Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, and Jamie Campbell Bower.
HBO on Tuesday announced the full cast for the Game of Thrones prequel, which begins shooting in early 2019.
The show will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, depicting the descent into the darkest hour of the golden Age of Heroes. The show's description also teases the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, and the Starks of legend, adding that "it's not the story we think we know."
(For more on what the prequel will likely entail, we have this handy breakdown.)
Jamie Campbell Bower and Toby Regbo, known for playing opposite each other as young Grindelwald and young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will join the cast. Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse were previously announced as cast members.
Other familiar faces joining the cast include Georgie Henley, who played Lucy in the Chronicles of Narnia films, and Ivanno Jeremiah, who starred in the Black Mirror episode "Shut Up and Dance."
Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Denise Gough (Colette), Sheila Atim (Harlots), and Alex Sharp (To the Bone) round out the cast.
As has been typical, HBO has been mum about what roles the actors are playing.
Author George R.R. Martin and writer Jane Goldman cocreated the prequel series. S.J. Clarkson will direct the pilot.
CORRECTION
Jane Goldman has never written for Game of Thrones. A previous version of this post referred to her as a longtime GoT writer.
-
