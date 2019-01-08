HBO Just Announced The Cast For Its "Game Of Thrones" Prequel

HBO on Tuesday announced the full cast for the Game of Thrones prequel, which begins shooting in early 2019.



The show will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, depicting the descent into the darkest hour of the golden Age of Heroes. The show's description also teases the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, and the Starks of legend, adding that "it's not the story we think we know."

(For more on what the prequel will likely entail, we have this handy breakdown.)

Jamie Campbell Bower and Toby Regbo, known for playing opposite each other as young Grindelwald and young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, will join the cast. Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse were previously announced as cast members.