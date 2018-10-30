Naomi Watts Has Been Cast As The Lead In The Upcoming "Game Of Thrones" Prequel

HBO announced Monday that Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts will star as a lead character in its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.

According to a press release, the story was created by Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Stardust, Kick-Ass) and George R.R. Martin, with Goldman serving as showrunner.

Though details are thin, the release said Watts would be portraying "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret."