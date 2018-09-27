Fans Are Concerned About Ariana Grande’s Recent Tweets

Fans are concerned about Ariana Grande after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer posted some emotional tweets Thursday, starting with the request, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

Grande has had a difficult month, with claims that she was groped during Aretha Franklin’s televised funeral, as well as her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller dying from a suspected overdose. Her team had also told the media recently that she plans to take a break from the public eye.

While some fans were replying to Grande with their concern and well wishes...