Fans Are Concerned About Ariana Grande’s Recent Tweets

Fans were quick to comfort the pop star after she posted an emotional string of tweets starting with, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on September 27, 2018, at 7:25 p.m. ET

Fans are concerned about Ariana Grande after the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer posted some emotional tweets Thursday, starting with the request, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.”

Grande has had a difficult month, with claims that she was groped during Aretha Franklin’s televised funeral, as well as her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller dying from a suspected overdose. Her team had also told the media recently that she plans to take a break from the public eye.

While some fans were replying to Grande with their concern and well wishes...

Oh wow. @ArianaGrande tweets right now are literally breaking my heart. Prayers, baby girl. ❤️
Ashlye💄☕️ @AshlyeKyle

Oh wow. @ArianaGrande tweets right now are literally breaking my heart. Prayers, baby girl. ❤️

protect ariana grande at all costs
Madison Lawrence @madisonlawrence

protect ariana grande at all costs

#WeLoveYouAriana @ArianaGrande I just want you to know that we don't care about a tour . We don't care about events. We don't care about merch. We don't care about any of this . We only care about Y O U. AND YOUR HEALTH. okay. WE WANT YOU TO BE HAPPY AND HEALTHY AND OKAY.
shannon @ShannonRivers16

#WeLoveYouAriana @ArianaGrande I just want you to know that we don't care about a tour . We don't care about events. We don't care about merch. We don't care about any of this . We only care about Y O U. AND YOUR HEALTH. okay. WE WANT YOU TO BE HAPPY AND HEALTHY AND OKAY. https://t.co/0FGGP78br0

...others pointed to her fiancé Pete Davidson’s recent TMI-filled Howard Stern interview in which he said he feels bad for the bishop who grabbed Grande at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, and that he had “never been prouder” than when former president Bill Clinton was caught “eyeing” her on the stage.

Ariana Grande was sexually assaulted on LIVE TV and her fiancé has publicly said that he feels sorry for her perpetrator "he's not a bad guy". Ariana deserves better. Women deserve better.
Grace ☾ @GraceFVictory

Ariana Grande was sexually assaulted on LIVE TV and her fiancé has publicly said that he feels sorry for her perpetrator “he’s not a bad guy”. Ariana deserves better. Women deserve better.

@ArianaGrande This is disgusting.
reputation Stadium Tour @repStadiumTour

@ArianaGrande This is disgusting.

Grande did reply to one fan who reached out to her after her stream of emotional tweets, saying, “I’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard, and i’m human and tired. Sorry I let you in or worried you. I shouldn’t have tweeted.”

@ImBreathing4U ur angels in my life. it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better.
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@ImBreathing4U ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Grande for further comment.

